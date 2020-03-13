I know a lot of companies claim that the people who work there “are like family,” but I can assure you that here at the Leader-Call that is truly the case. And, like all families, we go though our share of happy times and sad times. Last week, we experienced both on back-to-back days in a special Leader-Call example of the circle of life.
On Wednesday, our office manager Lakyn Prince gave birth to our second royal office baby, Bradley Kate. It is yet to be determined if Bradley will end up with the angelic personality of her big brother Kirby, but we are all looking forward to finding out when she takes up temporary residence in the office with us, just as the first royal office baby had done. What I can tell you is this: like KJ, BK is adorably cute and she slept peacefully in my arms for about 20 minutes on the day she was born.
I’ve known Lakyn since she was 7 years old. I was her soccer coach when she was 8 and 9 years old, she’s worked for me since 2015 and I had the distinct honor of presiding over her wedding to her husband Colby.
To give you an example of just how much of a family we are here at the Leader-Call, since I obtained my minister’s license from the Universal Life Church strictly for the ability to marry Lakyn and Colby, who asked me to, I have married our managing editor, Murph to his wife Michelle —twice, once in a small private ceremony and then a second time in a Wonderland extravaganza for the family. I’ve married our creative director’s son Hunter Rowell to his wife Ericca. And I’ve been asked to marry our Senior Sales Associate Josh Beasley to his fianceé Paige.
But it all started because of Lakyn, who is like a daughter to me. My three prized possessions in my office are as follows:
1. My Kirby Calendar I received this past Christmas. Each month I get a new photo of toddler Kirby and every photo, except for May, in which his parents erroneously put a pathetic Atlanta Braves instead of a championship Cardinal jersey on him, makes me smile.
2. My framed Kirby infant pose in cap and uniform pants which I proudly display on my desk.
3. A framed school project written by an 8-year-old Lakyn that reads, “I’m looking forward to soccer. It’s coming soon too. My coach is coach Jim. He works with my mom at Signature Coffee House. He is the boss. He has two girls. One plays soccer with me. The other one takes swimming lessons. And our old (team) name was Blue Lightning.” I don’t know why she saved that particular piece of third grade school work, but I’m really glad she did.
The news of Bradley’s birth on Wednesday brought joy to everyone in the office. Twenty-four hours later, I received this text from Editor Mark Thornton, “Dad is in ER coding with possible blood clot in lung … about to haul ass there.” I told Mark to be careful and give my love to his mom. Mrs. Thornton is, hands down, the sweetest human being you will ever meet.
Unfortunately, about 10 minutes later, I received a heartbreaking call from a very distraught Mrs. Thornton, who informed me that Mark’s dad had passed away. Mrs. Thornton wanted to know if Mark had left (he had) and whether I thought she should call him or wait until he got there to tell him. I told her I thought she should wait, but it didn’t matter. Mark soon called her for an update and found out the sad news.
Just as Lakyn is like a daughter to me, Mark is like a younger brother. I’m sure Mark would have loved it if I had said “like a son” as he enjoys telling people that we are from different generations. However, since I’m only six years Mark’s elder, I’m sticking with “younger brother.” Brother or son, Mark has been my best friend for the past 12 years. We don’t just work together, we play together, too. We’ve also experienced our share of bad times together and it has only made our bond closer.
We have a great deal of respect for each other. I can’t tell you how much I admire Mark’s reporting and writing ability. He is simply the best in the business. Just come in and look at the names on the awards on our wall; most of them belong to Mark. And, Mark learned the business the hard way – on the job, under fire and on constant deadline. Dealing with accident and crime victims and their families is one of the most stressful jobs on earth and quite simply no one does it better.
About a decade ago, Mark’s parents came to a Mississippi Press Awards ceremony. We only had a limited number of tickets, but we somehow managed to get Mark’s dad Chuck into the event. This was one of the first times that I had met Mr. Thornton and Mark was worried to death that he was going to embarrass him because not only was he not afraid to speak his mind, but he was hard of hearing and didn’t realize that when he talked, he was shouting his words across the room.
As we sat around our fancy banquet table with editors and publishers from newspapers around Mississippi, I could see Mark cringe every time his dad opened his mouth. Making Mark wince even more was that sometimes what came out of Mr. Thornton’s mouth wasn’t as politically correct as the room full of liberal newspaper professionals probably would have preferred. (Yes, even in Mississippi, the Leader-Call is one of the very few newspapers that lean right.)
While Mark was squirming uncomfortably in his seat, I was thoroughly enjoying having Mr. Thornton at the table. Not only was he bringing a sense of excitement (as in “Holy Cow, what might come out of his mouth next”?) to an otherwise reasonably boring event, but he reminded me of my own father, who would have never been able to survive in today’s politically correct world full of safe spaces, transgender bathrooms, the death of pronouns and other extreme liberal nonsense.
As much as I was enjoying being entertained by Chuck Thornton, I could see Mark’s relief when the award presenters finally took the stage allowing Mark to “shush” his father. Fortunately, Mr. Thornton didn’t have to hear the presenters because the award winners were also flashed up on a big projector screen.
Like he always does, Mark won big that day. His take was double-digits, probably 14 or 15 individual awards, not counting the ones the Leader-Call won as a team.
And here is what I remember most about that day. Every time Mark’s name was flashed on the screen and he had to walk up to receive an award, Mr. Thornton sat up a little straighter and his face beamed a little brighter. This was a man who at the time was in his mid-70s, and you could literally see the pride oozing out of him as he watched his 40-year old son accept his most-deserving accolades from his professional colleagues.
As embarrassed as Mark may have been on that day, I’m sure he is really glad that his dad got to see, first hand, just how successful he had become in a really difficult profession. More importantly, he got to witness first hand, just how proud his father was of him. That’s about the best you can ask for between a father and son.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
