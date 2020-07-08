The state flag was going to change. I figured it would be by a vote of the state’s residents, knowing that the Legislature did not have the stones to do it themselves.
In politics, though, little surprises a wonk such as me.
The flag had become far too toxic in today’s times. The symbol — the “canton corner” — did not fit in the political and social spectrum anymore. It was unacceptable to be the official representation of a state with a 38 percent black population.
It soothed my soul looking at that photo of Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee, teary-eyed, reading the proclamation for the removal of the state flag from city property.
It sickened me to see some of the vile reactions, calling his tears “political theater,” as if Magee is such a gifted politician he could conjure up those tears on command.
This is the same mayor with whom I sat down years ago to do a story on Big Willie, who wandered downtown Laurel in filthy, poop-stained clothes eating week-old rancid chicken from his shopping cart. Willie had just up and disappeared one day and I wanted the story.
In his City Hall office, I sat down with Magee, then-city official Dennis Keveryn and then-police Chief Tyrone Stewart. I hit “record” on my phone and Magee started talking.
“People in downtown were tired of Willie crapping in their flower beds,” said Magee, then in his first year as mayor.
I interjected. “Mayor, you do know this is recording, right? We are ON the record?”
He nodded and continued.
Floored, I walked away seeing Magee as the most unique politician I had ever met. While the vast majority follow the Bill Clinton model: “That depends on what the definition of is is.” Politicians are polished spin machines. Yet here was Magee just speaking from the heart.
Maybe it was an anomaly. He couldn’t be this open and unguarded.
Each subsequent interview with him followed suit. I asked a question, he answered it. No polish. No forethought as to how it would come across. He just spoke from the heart.
Maybe the commenters on social media — the keyboard warriors — have never had a conversation with him. Maybe they see him as another politician pandering to the voters. They see his tears as disingenuous, and that is sad.
I’d also be willing to bet not one of those commenters has ever even come close to experiencing what Magee and so many other Black residents of our community have. Under that banner, Magee and those who looked like him were subject to abject bigotry the likes of which few today can comprehend.
Bravo, mayor, for never changing and for standing strong for what you most believe in. Laurel will be better for it and, as was seen shortly after Magee’s Laurel decision, the state is following with the changing of the official symbol of the state.
In the same spirit, we should also stand and salute state Sen. Chris McDaniel. A longtime supporter of the flag, McDaniel insisted that the decision on the official state banner should be left up to the people of Mississippi. It was that notion I believed would win the day. I also believed that if a flag change was on the ballot in November, it would win support overwhelmingly.
McDaniel, much like Magee, is not the typical, Lindsey Graham-esque throw grass into the breeze to figure out what side of an issue to take. There is no questioning where McDaniel stands on any issue. It is that steadfast resoluteness that those in his district appreciate to the point of re-electing him in massive numbers every time he runs.
He doesn’t always make decisions that will be viewed as popular in many circles, but also makes no excuses as to why he does what he does.
In 2010, McDaniel voted against making Sudafed a prescription medication, as others were clamoring to show support for ending the scourge of methamphetamine labs in Mississippi. McDaniel’s stance: It will hurt law-abiding Mississippians who use Sudafed. He was widely panned for it and suffered terribly in the 2014 U.S. Senate election for his being “pro-meth.”
Has making Sudafed a prescription drug hindered the meth problem in Jones County or Mississippi? Have you seen the For the Record section lately? All that bill did was hurt honest Mississippians and open the meth market to Mexican cartels.
McDaniel did what he thought was right and it has been proved that he was correct.
Magee did what he thought was right and it will soon be proved that he, too, was correct.
Changing the flag, whether it happened in November or in July, was going to happen. There was no doubt about it. Whether it be by legislative fiat or the votes of the people, it was going to happen. Every Mississippian will be better for it in the long run.
The tears Magee shed — genuine — will prove to be an emotional transition from the pain of the past to the euphoria for the future. Mississippi has so much potential, but has been ravaged by memories of its tortured past. The state has everything. Unleash its potential. The world will watch in awe.
Voters, keep electing the likes of Magee and McDaniel, for it is far wiser to have leaders who are open and candid on their stances than those who rise each morning to decide what side of an issue they will take on that particular day.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the LL-C Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.