It is 5:37 pm. You just got home from picking up the baby from daycare after a long day’s work. You pull in the driveway and take a deep sigh of relief as you realize that he is not home yet. “Maybe he will be working late tonight,” you think to yourself. Your mind quickly darts around organizing and calculating how quickly you can get things picked up around the house, get the baby fed and get supper started before he arrives. You know he will be tired and hungry when he finally gets home. He always is because he is such a hard worker.
At 6:05, you look around the house, surveying the quick cleaning you have done, making sure you haven’t missed anything that may cause a problem. You don’t want anything to be out of place that might catch his attention. At 6:07, your stomach drops with apprehension because you just heard his truck turn the corner of the driveway. You would know that sound anywhere. You quietly listen as he closes the truck door to see how hard he slams it, as that is a good indicator of the kind of evening to expect. You peek out of the window to see what size brown paper bag that he is carrying in, as that, too, tells you what kind of a day he has had before he even says a word.
As he enters the back door, you meet him there, anxious to make sure that you give him the proper greeting — you don’t want him to think that you don’t love and appreciate all that he does for your family. That might surely set him off, and you know it will be your fault.
You lean in for the welcoming kiss and immediately catch a whiff of the all-too-familiar scent of rum. It’s always a bad sign when it has started before he gets home. Internally, you brace yourself for what is coming, but on the outside, you try to appear calm and happy. As he comes in, he seems to be in a fairly good mood, so you breathe a sigh of relief and carry on with the routine of dinner. You talk about events of the day and you relax. This may be one of the good nights that you cherish so much.
Later, as you are putting away the dishes, one of the glasses slips from your hand and drops on the counter, shattering to pieces. Immediately, you know what is coming. You feel the sting of a hard slap to the back of your head and then feel the fingers grab a handful of hair as your neck is snatched backward so your face is inches away from what seems like the devil himself. “You clumsy, stupid woman. You can’t even put the dishes up right. It’s a miracle you can even hold a job. No wonder you don’t have friends. No one will ever want you. I can’t believe I even trust you to take care of my daughter. You are lucky that I even want to be here.”
Those all-too-familiar words that you have heard many times before. So many times, in fact, that you believe them to be true. You simply cry a quiet, “I am sorry,” and hope that quiets the beast known as “intimate partner violence.”
Most people who know me now would never guess that I am a survivor of domestic violence. You may read this and ask, “Why in the hell did you stay?” That is a really good question. I am glad you asked!
I always say that if you have never been in the situation, it is very difficult to understand. I never thought I would be in an abusive relationship — my personality is too strong and I came from a good family that has a zero-tolerance policy of violence of any kind. And so when it was happening to me, I really didn’t want anyone to know. My husband, who did all the things that men are supposed to do to show me he loved me, was also an abuser. He worked hard, owned his own business and made a good living. He kept our 10 acres up and had a passion for gardening. He loved and cared for all sorts of animals. He absolutely adored our baby girl, constantly played with her and taught her to laugh. He was a good man ... until he wasn’t.
It is a psychological game. Abuse starts out really subtle. Little comments about the things you do (or don’t do) that don’t meet his approval. Then the insults start, making you doubt your own worth and intelligence. You don’t want anyone to know, especially your family, because Thanksgiving dinner would never be the same if they only knew the truth about him. You start distancing yourself from your friends and family. You feel shame, fear and unworthiness. Once he has control of your thoughts and feelings, that is when the physical violence starts. Maybe a push against the wall or a punch in your thigh, somewhere the bruises aren’t visible. It’s all about control — he will have all of it. He will tell you where you can go, how much money you can spend (even if you work and earn your own), even how long you should be sleeping. And he will have you convinced that if he hits you, it is your own fault.
My moment of awakening was after a particularly loud scolding from him about something he thought I did wrong. I stood in my dining room holding my 19-month-old daughter, with both of us crying. I was trying to calm her, looked into her eyes and I suddenly woke up. I told myself that it was NOT OK, and I would never want her to ever think that it was acceptable for her to hurt the way that I was hurting. If I stayed, she would think it was OK — and I couldn’t let that happen. That is when I began to make preparations to leave. It was one of the most frightening times of my life.
Breaking free from an abuser is one of the most difficult things to do. It is reported that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of intimate partner violence. Three women die per day at the hands of their abusive partner. Getting out of a relationship where abuse occurs can be tricky. We stay because we are afraid. We stay because we don’t know where to go or we are financially dependent on our abuser. We are ashamed. We feel helpless. We don’t know what life will look like trying to handle everything on our own.
The first step of courage begins by talking about what has happened to you. Luckily, I had some very understanding friends who I could talk to about things going on in my house. To this day, I could never repay them for the patience and kindness that they showed to me during that time. The second step is to make a plan. Pack a survival bag and take it to a friend’s house for safe keeping in case you need to make a quick getaway. Have the domestic abuse hotline numbers accessible so that when you are ready to make the move, you have a safe place to go. Call the shelter beforehand to discuss the process so that you know exactly what to expect. The more you know, the more power you have.
I have found throughout my life that God places people in our lives at just the right time to help us fulfill our purpose. Last year, I met my friend Amy Luker, owner of the Pinehurst Rathskeller in downtown Laurel. We share a passion for creating art and have developed a very close friendship throughout the past several months. We discovered that we also share a similar story, a sisterhood of sorts, since she is also a survivor of domestic violence. We have partnered to help women who are currently experiencing intimate partner abuse.
Starting today, we will be gathering supplies to fill “Bags of Hope” to give to women who are in the domestic abuse shelters in our area. If you would like to donate toiletry items, feminine hygiene items, books for women, hair supplies (rubber bands, headbands), bubble bath, jewelry or any other comfort items that can make a woman feel more positive about herself, you can drop off NEW items at the Pinehurst Rathskeller at 312 Front St. or at Lott Furniture at 318 Front St. We hope that we can help make a difference in someone’s life as others did for us when we desperately needed support.
If you are a woman who is currently experiencing intimate partner violence, we want you to know that we understand, and that you are worthy of being treated with respect, love, and honor. There is a way out.
The hotline number to the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter is 800-649-1092. Don’t wait until it is too late. Love yourself. Love is not supposed to hurt.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
