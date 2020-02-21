If you have an iPhone or Android and you haven’t downloaded the new Laurel Leader-Call app, do it right now. It’s FREE. Go ahead. I’ll wait.
Did you make sure that you enabled the breaking news notifications? If you aren’t sure, go back to the app, click on the menu bar at the top left hand of the screen. Then click on “Notifications” at the top right of the screen and make sure that the “Breaking News” button is turned to green. If you follow local sports, while you are there, make sure the “Breaking Sports News” button is turned to green. Go ahead. I’ll wait.
Welcome back and congratulations on successfully downloading the new Laurel Leader-Call app, which will allow you to receive important local breaking news as it happens. This means that if Mark Thornton is out covering an active shooting, you will be the first to know about it. If a tornado is headed your way, you will find out about it before anyone else. And, if a major verdict is handed down by Judge Dal Williamson, you will have it on your phone within seconds of it happening. You will now be alerted to every major local news event as it happens and you will be getting it from the only local news source that covers all the happenings in Jones, Jasper, Wayne and Smith counties.
This app is my baby and it is my gift to you, the readers. It’s free to you, but it wasn’t free to us. I fell in love with my Fox News breaking news app and immediately decided that the Leader-Call had to provide the same service for local breaking news as Fox did for national news. Our Ad Director Courtney Creel, worked tirelessly with our web provider Town News to get it built. And this wasn’t cheap or easy. Courtney and our Creative Director Kassie Rowell, who had to learn an entirely new way to build graphics, spent countless hours on this project. But they pulled it off and it’s awesome.
Like anything else, we will probably have a few kinks to work out, as our editorial staff, two of whom are old-school, will have to get used to breaking news to the public as it happens. They have been trying to get better at it by utilizing Facebook, but I’ve made it clear that now, with the app, it is imperative that we get this right. We don’t want to inundate our app users with “breaking news” so we are going to try and make sure that what you will get notified about is only the really big, major news items or time-sensitive issues, such as tornado warnings or school closings.
But just because it didn’t qualify as major breaking news doesn’t mean you won’t have access to it all. Click on the app and you will have access to everything that is happening right at your fingertips, and this includes the new Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s jail docket website. Pretty cool. One-stop shopping for all your local news needs, and it’s all available on your phone.
As most of you know, the news business is rapidly changing, but that doesn’t mean communities like ours don’t want and need a trusted local news source. They do and it’s both sad and tragic that a lot of communities have lost their newspapers. But it doesn’t have to be that way. We are living proof that community newspapers can survive and thrive when the newspaper lives up to its responsibilities and doesn’t take their readers for granted or simply become a vehicle for selling advertising.
I spent the weekend of Feb. 8 at the Mississippi Press Association, where we collected 15 advertising awards and took home second place for General Excellence, which is the award for the top newspapers. That was all fine and dandy and I was proud of my staff for their fine showing. However, the awards weren’t the most important thing I took home from that weekend. I spent a lot of time talking to Wyatt Emmerich, who owns the largest chain of community newspapers in Mississippi, including the Northside Sun, Enterprise-Journal, Hattiesburg Post and Lamar Times. Wyatt also owned the now-defunct Chronicle that had a five-year run in Laurel before he closed its doors in exchange for printing the Leader-Call.
In a long conversation with Mark and me, Wyatt, who comes from newspaper royalty, told us that he was really impressed with our coverage of the now ex-sheriff of Jones County. He said that our newspaper reminded him of the golden days when newspapers took brave stands and weren’t consumed with making sure that they didn’t offend anyone, scared that they might lose an advertising dollar. He told us that it was a model that newspapers had to get back to, and we have proved that you can be brave, do the job you are supposed to do and still be profitable.
Wyatt has told me this before, but he reiterated that he wishes he would have cut his losses in Laurel immediately and taken the deal to print our paper that I offered to him while eating lunch at The Loft — before he had even opened the doors to The Chronicle. He was hoodwinked by some local people and old Leader-Call employees who had convinced him that I was the devil and that the community needed to be saved from our brand of hard-hitting journalism and outspoken opinions.
Also, once Wyatt made the announcement that he was opening a paper in Jones County and would be saving jobs, it was very hard for him to back out, even though it was likely going to be an expensive, money-losing proposition. As much as I hate to admit it, because I wanted The Chronicle to go away, in the end, it was a pretty noble thing to do on his part.
But the highlight of our talk with Wyatt wasn’t the past but the future — the future of the community newspaper business. Whereas our Breaking News App catches us up to the present, Wyatt has some exciting plans for the future of the business, which he graciously shared with us, but I’m not sure I can share it with you ... YET. But believe me, this is cutting-edge stuff that will totally change how community newspapers operate. It’s the kind of stuff that will keep good, strong community newspapers around for generations to come, and anyone who cares about their community should be thrilled.
We have been beating the odds by continuing to print a hard-copy newspaper three days per week. Take a look at communities our size and see how many are still doing that. Most don’t even have a newspaper. At some point, there is no doubt that as more people switch over to our website on computers and handheld devices, we will end up going to two days per week and then eventually back to the once-per-week, “ReView-of-Jones-County” model.
But it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Yes, I like reading the hard copy of the Leader-Call as much as anyone. But being able to get breaking news on your phone, daily news at the stroke of your keyboard and then a review of the week’s events with commentary and editorials in a large hard-copy, old-fashioned newsprint edition… well, as old-school as I am, that doesn’t seem like too bad of an alternative. And it’s a heck of a lot better than having no newspaper at all.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
