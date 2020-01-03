This is my 25th first column of the year. Twenty of those columns have been written for the Laurel Leader-Call and five for the gone-but-never-forgotten “ReView of Jones County.”
Here’s a fun fact: I spent the first 18 years writing nonsensical humor columns, only switching over to a more serious tone approximately seven years ago. Strangely enough, I used to get a lot more hate mail when I was simply trying to make people laugh. I’m not sure if that says more about my odd sense of humor or the fact that people are too lazy to write a hate letter. Most now prefer to call me nasty names on social media, saving them both time and the cost of a stamp. Call me old-fashioned, but I miss the good ole days of hate-filled snail mail.
These “first columns of the year” for me have traditionally been a look ahead at what we might expect to happen in the coming year. Not that I ever get it right. For example, the last three years have been quite remarkable when it’s come to news stories in Jones County, but who in the world would have ever been able to predict that the Windermere Shooting, The Raid on Lyon Ranch Road and the complete meltdown of a highly popular sheriff would have all occurred in such a short time?
By the way, for those of you who have been counting it down like it’s akin to the ball drop at Times Square, our new sheriff, Joe Berlin, starts Monday! This is a moment that should be celebrated throughout Jones County as it has become pretty clear that the old sheriff checked out the moment he was defeated in the Republican primary by Macon Davis. He literally disappeared. Jones County taxpayers should demand that Alex Hodge pay back all of the salary that he has accepted since that time.
And Hodge’s promise of a “smooth transition” apparently meant that it would be extremely easy for him to transition back to running B Clean because he never invited Berlin to the sheriff’s office, never briefed him on active cases, never had the first conversation about personnel issues. Since the election, Hodge hasn’t spoken to Joe Berlin ... nothing ... nada. In the end, Alex Hodge turned out to be one of Jones County’s biggest embarrassments and will end up going down in history as Jones County’s biggest baby. As the old saying goes, “Good riddance to bad rubbish.”
Getting back to having the same professional relationship with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department that we had for the previous decade is one of the things we are really looking forward to here at the Leader-Call in 2020. It will make our news coverage better and we will be able to get JCSD questions answered, which we haven’t been able to do for about 18 months.
However, even though the sheriff’s department has new leadership and a new direction, the results of the state auditor’s investigation which should be released in 2020. There are also the more recent questions surrounding whether Hodge and cohorts got rid of equipment and supplies without the approval of the Board of Supervisors. We should get those answers in 2020 as well.
With that being said, for the first time in over a year, we don’t expect the JCSD to dominate the news in 2020, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be explosive stories. There has been hush-hush, behind-the-scenes talk of at least three different investigations that are said to be taking place in regard to public officials and/or well-known private citizens. Some of this talk may just be smoke, but odds are that at least one of them actually contains some fire.
And even though we had a major election in 2019, we have an even bigger one in 2020. Let’s set the presidency and the future of the United States of America aside for just a second and talk about the City of Laurel elections first.
The Jones County elections were somehow different in 2019 than in years past. Of course, the incredible imploding sheriff was a big reason why. But two of the other reasons for the difference were major infrastructure problems (bridges and roads) and the newly formed political action group “Citizen’s Against Corruption.” Well, just like the tagline to Poltergeist III — “They’re back.” The City of Laurel’s infrastructure problems were so bad, we may have been better off if a sinkhole had opened up and swallowed the entire city.
As for Citizens Against Corruption, no politician should take this group lightly. Their meetings may not always be packed, but the people who show up are highly vocal, highly motivated and, quite frankly, they have the ear of the media — specifically me. I make no bones about this because I believe in what they stand for. If they stay on message and don’t let the crazies take over, they will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come and will help clean up a community that has more than its fair share of corrupt politicians.
Locally, we will have a lot to cover in 2020, but the really wild ride will be happening nationally. No less than the future of the entire country will be on the line on Nov. 3. Is the country going to succumb to the lunacy of a left wing that is still trying to subvert the will of the people from the 2016 election? Or will the people stand up and back President Donald Trump who has succeeded like no other president has since George Washington?
I know most of you are as amazed as I am that we are even discussing the possibility of the defeat of this president. He has led us from a three-decade economic malaise to a booming economy the likes of which we haven’t seen in my lifetime, record low unemployment, a record high stock market, improved trade deals and manufacturing jobs pouring back into the country that we were told were lost forever. But, somehow, we are. And the reason that we are talking about it is because of four years of nonstop brain-washing attacks by the left-wing and their allies in the media on the president over nonsense like Russian collusion, Ukrainian phone calls and insensitive tweets.
But this is where we are in 2020 — a crossroads like we haven’t been since the start of the U.S. Civil War. The Democrats are going to either send up a corrupt Establishment hack like Joe Biden or an outright socialist like Bernie Sanders to take on President Trump. If it’s Biden or his ilk, then the choice is to do away with all the progress Trump has made in bringing greatness back to the USA and revert back to a Barack Obama-type apology presidency with no growth, higher taxes and high unemployment. And if it’s Sanders or his ilk, we can say goodbye to the United States as we know it and hello to becoming Mexico North.
If there is a single person reading this who is still on the fence, first of all, go slap some sense into yourself because you are an idiot. And, secondly, ask yourself why everyone wants to come to the U.S. and why no one flees to Mexico.
Yes, it’s going to be a nausea-inducing, topsy-turvy ride in 2020. Buckle up.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
