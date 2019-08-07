With a click of a mouse, and then another click, election results from all over the state of Mississippi were accessible to me.
It’s a far cry from the golden days of newspapers when reporters would be spread out across the city as editors, production people and copy boys were scurrying through old newsrooms.
Now, it is easy for us to find information. Locally, we had the best in the business scouring that courtroom gathering stories and having whispered conversations with people who know.
He took photos on his phone — a big ta-do with my friend Mark Thornton — and sent them to me for publication. He has covered so many election nights he could do it blindfolded.
He and I first met in the autumn of 1996 — me a fresh-faced goofy news reporter who had been thrown to the wolves as sports editor following some untimely departures and Mark a rising star in the newspaper world in Kosciusko.
His decision came down to the Vicksburg Post, where he would — thank the Lord — take the sports editor reins with me riding shotgun in the sports department. Even saying the word “department” is amazing these days in this industry.
We had three writers and three photographers, not to mention a stuffed newsroom of reporters. Nowadays everyone does everything. Period. The news folks left us alone in the back corner of the former grocery store that housed the Post. We were the toy department, deserving of our perch away from customers.
A side story, my father cut his teeth in the sports department at the New Haven Register in Connecticut. Tour groups of children would occasionally drop by and on one particular day, Dad started to see the kids snickering at him and his coworkers. Then more laughed and pointed and gawked, reading a homemade sign a coworker affixed to a swinging door: “Do not feed the sports writers.”
Sports departments at newspapers are for young men and women. The hours are wretched but the rewards are many. And, seriously, it is kind of a scam. Sports writers get to park close to the stadium, ride the elevator to the press box, eat and then have statistics delivered to the comfortable chair and table top you can lean on. Then you eat again — and again if you want, and many sports writers want. With about five minutes to play in the game, you ride the elevator down to the field to interview players most only see on TV.
Mark and I worked for about five years together. He almost killed professional golfer Hal Sutton with an errant tee shot at a media day at a new Sutton-designed golf course near Shreveport.
OK, one more quick side story. Mark and I are awful golfers, but the invitation to play this brand new, professionally designed course just a few hours’ drive from Vicksburg was too good to pass up. We “worked” under golden sunshine and dreading us actually taking to the course. But we did and as we prepared to hit for the very first time, who pulls up but Hal Sutton — and his entourage in golf carts.
He planned to play one hole with each group of golfers, and by some sort of heavenly sense of humor, he picked the hole that Mark and I were about to tee off on. I got up with a driver and lofted a beauty — about 100 yards into a water hazard. Mark took a mighty swing and launched a line drive that somehow traveled sideways, whizzing past the PGA pro and sending Mark and me as far away from him as possible.
Gracious, I could tell stories for a month. I won’t.
So what brings me down this version of Memory Lane? Because when I think of his years in this business, the hours and hours of sacrifices he makes to make this newspaper the best it can be still gets pilloried in the world of social media.
The worst are those calling him a liar. But those calls are backed with political and employment pressure. When criticism devolves into name-calling, it only means the critics don’t have much substantive to stand on.
There is no harder worker, no more diligent reporter and no one on earth I would rather have chasing me down than Mark Thornton.
The people of Jones County who appreciate his work, you really should. He could be at any paper in the country with his abilities and doggedness. He could be working an 8 to 5 making big bucks in public relations. He chooses not to so that the good people who live in this county knows there is a bulldog always on the watch.
It scares the hell out of those Established, corrupt politicians and business leaders who infest this county. And it should. There is an old saying in newspaper that we are here to “afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted.”
That is Mark Thornton.
OK, one last one. In Vicksburg, we worked normally ridiculous hours. Mark usually was first to arrive in the office, long before dawn. One day he arrived early, produced the sports section in time for deadline then got into his SUV and headed toward Abbeville, La., for a youth baseball game.
He drove and drove and drove, past plantations and through swamps, then down by the Bayou. He was already tired before getting out of his truck.
He grabbed his notebook and camera and headed toward the field. Mark walked up to one of the Vicksburg coaches, who, with puzzled look, asks, “Where’s Sean?”
Such a thankless job. But, damn, am I thankful for him — and you should be, too.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
