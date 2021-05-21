Here we are. Sunny Southern Californistan. Looks about the way I remember it. I grew up here.
Same feel to the air and being close to the Pacific beaches. The mornings have the overcast, damp fog. The sun burns through before noon. If I were that young man I used to be and I still surfed, I’d have rolled to the beach, and I’d be sitting in the sand counting the wave sets, waxing my short board and getting up the nerve to jump into the cold Pacific water.
Inland here in the hills of Escondido where Barb and I’ve found a spot to park our travel trailer, all the smells I recall assail me. Eucalyptus, the dry grass, dampened with the night dew and the tangy salty feel and taste on the light breezes — a sort of clean thing. Oak trees on the hillsides with cactus and yucca, and palms all intermingled, a beautiful place.
It’s all I remember ... and I’m glad for those memories.
This isn’t my California anymore.
As a kid growing up here, it was a magical place. We had the beaches, the foothills and the mountains, and beyond those was the Mohave Desert. In a day, a guy could go from one to the other — or all — and still be home for dinner. There were orange groves, walnut groves and lemon trees, avocado and apple orchards everywhere.
For the most part, they’re still here. It’s still lovely. It still has those smells and feel I loved. But the place isn’t what it once was. It’s superficial.
The happy spirit and optimism I remember as a kid is gone. The people I meet seem subdued, cowed by regulation, laws, fees, taxes and seem desperate. All despite the beauty.
On our way here, Barb and I had the opportunity to speak with several Californians at various stops. To a person, they decried their governor and legislature and supported the current recall election effort that’s under way. They want a positive change. Democrat rule is entrenched and seemingly impossible to toss out, and they’re frustrated. Even sadder was the pervasive need for them to be on the defensive about being Californians. Each, to one degree or another, justifying why they’ve stayed or why they were “conservative” but not engaging politically to affect change.
They feared their liberal neighbors, they feared criticism, social rejection, workplace retaliation and a few even worried for their physical safety.
Those are the tools of the American Left.
I was shocked. An entire segment of people who feel so intimidated by their fellow Californians, they believe tucking their heads into their shells is the safe bet. These are people who’ve worked hard, retired or are working now to reach that point. Some are successful business people, tradesmen and white-collar professionals. They’re angry, frustrated and scared.
All the while, things continue to spiral into the ground around them. Maybe, just maybe, things will pass, things will turn around. In the meantime, the state uses them as a piggy bank for others who feed in the socialist trough.
California is the future of our country if we give in and wait for someone, somebody — anybody — to stem this Democrat juggernaut. If we worry that standing up and fighting for what we know is right will bring conflict, argument and criticism — that we might be mocked or derided, or that we may not be “liked” — well, then, it won’t be long until all of us will be wringing our hands.
It’ll truly be a tragedy when a man raised in a wonderful place like Mississippi or Texas or — name a place — will look back and say, “I coulda, shoulda, woulda,” but didn’t.
It’s up to us, folks. It’s our country. At least for now.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
