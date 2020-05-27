My telephone number throws people for a loop.Apparently, not many people around here get calls from Vicksburg.
I have had the same phone number for going on 20 years. Once I got the cellphone and bid farewell to the landline, the number has been the same.
Why change it?
At one time in our lives, we had phones that were connected to walls and had cords. The length of the cord depended on the occupants of the home. In our kitchen growing up, we had a 35-foot cord so my sister could talk to her boyfriend du jour in the privacy of our basement.
My only long phone call — as I hid in the basement — came when I was an adult at age 13 or so. For some reason — to this day I don’t know why — I talked with classmate Jeff Basso for several hours in one sitting. When Dad came home, being driven by a friend after his car broke down and he couldn’t get picked up by us because his idiot son was talking to his idiot friend, my long phone calls ended.
Our number growing up was 914-739-8980. Numbers were tied to where one lived and we needed no area code. The “73” lined up with PE — the first two letters to my hometown. I can recite several friends’ family phone numbers if you ever want to talk to the likes of Joey Scozzafava or Jay DiStefano.
Phone numbers mean nothing now. Today’s phone numbers are the Social Security numbers of the telecommunications world — 10 numbers that identify just about every one of us. They are attached to area codes still, but that doesn’t really matter either. Back in the cord days, long-distance calls could be expensive — unless you waited until after 9 p.m., when the rates went way down. When phone bills come now, does anyone look at the calls? Hardly. Whether you have a Mississippi number or one in Maine, it costs the same.
I rang up a hefty bill as a kid when, as Mom tells it, things got quiet in the kitchen. When young boys are involved and things get quiet, it’s trouble. She found me standing on a kitchen chair just a yappin’ away on “the blower,” as Archie Bunker called it.
“Who are you talking to?” Mom asked.
“I don’t know,” I replied — or mumbled or grunted since it was a long, long time ago.
I climbed that chair in the middle of the day and started pressing numbers until a nice man in Woodstock, N.Y. — long distance in the day!— answered to find an adventurous 4-year-old on the other end. I wonder how many times he told that story over the years.
The great baseball announcer Mel Allen once tried to call my dad but couldn’t remember his number. He started dialing every “John Murphy” in and around our hometown. One of the Johns answered, telling the familiar voice on the other end that he was not the correct John Murphy, but the voice “sure did sound like Mel Allen.”
Now, when the phone rings, the last thing I want to do is answer it. If it is not a number I recognize, forget it. No chance of me answering. Too much spam.
About twice per month, I get a call from “Crystal Springs.” I know good and well it is not coming from Crystal Springs. I have been to Crystal Springs. Outside of being home to a fantastic fish house, there really isn’t much more. I know there certainly is no world headquarters for automobile warranties.
Yet twice per month, the fine folks from Crystal Springs want to enquire about the extended warranty on my car.
Spike Richards, a fitness guru who once sold cars at Kim’s No Bull, and I haggled for a while over a 2009 Hyundai Sonata back in 2016. The Pontiac I drove had been ruined by dog hair and spilled ice cream. Disgusting. I had private financing, found a car I liked, but wanted to at least feel like I was getting a good deal.
Spike walked out to look at my trade-in. He walked back quickly, shaking his head. “Dude,” he said (paraphrasing), “you got to get rid of the piece of ...”
I drove away in a 2009 Hyundai Sonata for a good price. It is the car I still drive today. I just eclipsed 127,000 miles. The car was paid off on Day 1. Who in the name of Charles Barkley would buy an extended warranty for that?
One recent afternoon, feeling a little cheeky (that’s for District Attorney Tony Buckley), I decided to answer the call from Crystal Springs and let them know I was interested.
I am pretty sure after 28 years in the Southeast, I can pick out certain dialects. That warranty lady was most certainly not from Crystal Springs. But I wanted to have some fun anyway.
What kind of car? A 2006 Mitsubishi Murano. How many miles? 327,000.
Oh, that car is not eligible for an extended warranty.
“Shoot,” I said sarcastically. “Too many miles?”
“Yes, too many miles,” she said.
“So it doesn’t make a difference that a Murano is made by Nissan?”
Click ...
Couple days later, they called back. I enquired about my 1997 Chevrolet Mustang.
I’m waiting on the warranty papers now.
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
