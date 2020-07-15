A sharp pain shot through my back with every move of my neck. The muscle ache followed an uncharacteristic sore throat on Saturday. Of course, I looked up COVID-19 symptoms. We are in a severe state of panicdemic (I stole that one from Rush Limbaugh, who I am sure stole it from someone else). I think I am fine and chalk up the sore back on sleeping wrong or not getting enough sleep at all.
The pain in the back exacerbated an already lousy start to the week. The news — God help us, the news — is a gumbo of bad news, lousy news and apocalyptic news. No matter the issue, it is broken into two sides — the right side and the wrong side, with both sides claiming to be always right. We are tearing each other apart at the seams with the gleeful help of social media and a 24-hour news cycle that is little more than avenues to spew hatred.
The thermometer shot past 90 and into the low-100s (the real-feel temperature is the only one to focus on). Another bone-dry day of misery lay in store. Could it get any worse?
I needed a nap.
With blinds pulled tight and fan whirling from above, I affixed my gift of fantastic sleep known as a CPAP and tried to drift away.
My back still ached. My mind raced. What will Thursday’s editorial be like? Will there be a football season? Why is everyone — me included — seemingly so miserable?
I tried counting sheep jumping backward and then forward. I sang 99 bottles of beer on the wall ...
Then I heard a knock.
“Hey, Scoop! Scoop!”
Only one person has ever called me Scoop, although I had not heard it in about 18 months since the only person to ever call me Scoop elevated into the gates of paradise. Every time I would call on the phone, Dad would answer, “Hey, Scoop,” a nod to reporters who “get the scoop.”
The voice that rang in my head was most certainly his. But ... how ...
I opened the door and found myself on a crisp, cool, sunny day in a boat on a beautiful lake I did not recognize. I rowed slowly; Dad sat in the front.
“What a mess this place is becoming,” he said to me. “We watch it all. Scary, really, how much hate exists in today’s world. I look back on my life and the hours I spent screaming at the TV news and arguing political points with those who shared my views and just shake my head. A big waste of time. It’s easy to argue that way. I put so much time and effort into getting mad, I robbed myself of those moments that could have been spent in happiness.
“If people could see the world from where I see it, I really doubt they would be so hateful to one another. Where do I see it from, you ask? Well, Paradise. Yes, it exists. That small time in our physical bodies is just the proving ground for what is to come. Think of it as an unknown amount of time with the great final exam waiting for you on the other end. Live right, love a lot and you pass the test. We all have.
“Oh, before I forget, congratulations on the press awards. And tell Mark congrats, too. What, you don’t think I have been watching what you two are doing down there?
“Funny story, I was eating lunch the other day — new people are always coming in and out — and this nice gentleman sat down next to me. We started talking and he said his youngest son was in the newspaper business. I talked about you and he about his son Mark. I introduced myself. He replied, ‘Nice to meet you, I’m Chuck Thornton.’ ‘Is your son Mark Thornton?’ I asked. ‘Yes,’ he said back. Mark’s dad and I talked for hours. He sure knows his baseball! We were right there with you watching the press awards the other day. You should have seen my new friend Chuck beaming that night after Mark won the Minor Prize. On Cloud 9 — literally!
“As for you, loved the first-place headline — Hotty Potty — ... CLASSIC! Perfect for the Leader-Call. Keep it up, Scoop!
“Where was I? Oh, yes, this is a very odd time to be alive, but don’t lose the path. Don’t lose what makes you special. Don’t lose the drive and determination to make the most out of this life as you possibly can. Stop looking at the world as if it owes you something. As complex as your brain works and the emotion contained within your heart and soul, you are just a speck of dust in time, thrown together on one big floating ball together, to live among one another. Our time on earth is so finite. I wish people would understand that their existence here in this world in this time is no accident. Life is not about the beholder of that life but about others who are affected by the beholder’s life. An insulated, ‘me-first’ society is one destined to be destroyed. (If I can give you a hint, the ‘boss’ up here is not very pleased right now.)
“Love more. Complain less. Do more for those who cannot for themselves. Open each morning as if it was your last on Earth, because it just might be. Embrace life and embrace others’ lives. Embrace the notion that we are here together and there’s not a thing we can do about it, so why not at least try to be happy or at a minimum stop hating one another? Let it start with you, Scoop. Make a difference and we will see each other again — but not too soon.
“Well, Scoop, it’s time for me to go. Your godfather and I have to cover the New York Jets game. What, you didn’t think I would start a newspaper up here? Ha, Mark Twain is our features editor! Nothing ever compared to covering sports, though. The Jets still are the worst team in the league — even up here.
“I love you, Scoop. Nap away, my boy, and wake up smiling at nothing more than waking up with the ability to smile. Don’t forget to tell Michelle I send my best. She is a keeper.
“Oh, let me take care of that neck thing, too,” he said.
He then disappeared
My eyes opened and I no longer sat on the boat. I removed my CPAP, got out of bed and ... well I will be ... no pain.
Thanks, Pop.
