There is a war going on in our country, and it is being won by a very loud, violent minority. These are people who are pushing nonsensical bullsh@#t down our throats, and no one is calling them out for their lies.
The funny thing is that the liberal left who mock conservative Christians with their mantra of “I believe in science” when it comes to dubious decisions such as the justification for shutting down the economy to combat coronavirus or, worse yet, the backdrop for ludicrous public policy such as the Green New Deal, are the same people who suddenly have no use for actual facts when it comes to defunding the police or the push toward claiming that all white people are privileged as well as racist.
Here are some facts. Black Lives Matter is a terrorist hate group that doesn’t just want to defund the police, its members want to kill them. Their mantra has been “Pigs in a blanket, fry ’em like bacon” and “What do we want? Dead Cops. When do we want them? Now.” There isn’t a lot of gray area in that. They have made no bones about the fact they they want to eradicate the police by any mean necessary. The fact that this organization is now being supported by national corporations such as the NFL is despicable. How dare they support a group that openly calls for the murder of law enforcement officers.
One of the myths that the mob and the media are pushing is that police forces across the country are full of systemic racism. There is no data to support this and some data that refutes it. In 2019, 10 unarmed black people were fatally shot by police while twice as many unarmed white people suffered the same fate. Not to mention that during that same year, 44 police officers were shot and murdered.
There is no doubt that George Floyd was murdered by a horrible person who happened to be a cop, but condemning most cops based on the actions of Derek Chauvin is like condemning all clowns because John Wayne Gacy used to entertain children dressed as one. We don’t even know that Chauvin’s motive was race-related, as Floyd and Chauvin had run-ins at a nightclub they both worked at. Whether it was or not doesn’t make most cops racist, it simply makes Chauvin a murderer.
The defund-the-police movement has really taken hold in Los Angeles and New York City. Here are some more facts to ponder. The Los Angeles Police Department is made up of more than 60 percent minorities, while the NYPD is more than 50 percent minorities.
And the real question that just isn’t being asked by any of the leftwing propaganda media is what exactly happens when we don’t have law enforcement. Imagine calling 911 because an armed assailant just broke into your home and having them tell you, “Sorry, we got rid of our police department, but I could send over a massage therapist or an accountant.”
It’s ridiculously stupid and insane, but it’s not being called out as such. The fact that such an idea is being entertained is an embarrassment to the entire country. Where are the Republicans? Why isn’t every one of them out on the steps of the Capitol building screaming at the top of their lungs in defense of our law enforcement officers, 95 percent of whom are good, decent first-responders while a fairly large percentage of them are actual heroes who risk their lives every day for us.
The cowardice, the unwillingness to stand up for what’s right and the succumbing to the pressure of the leftwing mob has got to stop before it is too late. Who could blame the good men and women we have on duty now for just up and walking away from their chosen profession. I sure couldn’t.
I’ll have more on our local police next week, but I also wanted to tackle the mob’s push toward declaring that all white people are racist and beneficiaries of something they have termed as “white privilege.” This is simply another crock of bullsh#@t being force fed to America by the left. But like defunding the police, it is taking hold.
Think I’m wrong? Sesame Street just ran a piece in which it is explained to Elmo that America is a racist country. That is what our kids are being taught, but no longer just in leftwing colleges, now from preschool on. Excuse me, but wasn’t it just a mere four years ago that our president was an African American named Barack Obama. Wasn’t he voted in for two terms by a population that is made up of 75 percent white people? In what kind of parallel universe does that make the United States a racist country? What country is less racist than the United States?
The left wing has always played the race card. If you don’t agree with them, then you are a racist. But now, it’s even worse, the leftwing mob is trying to sell the idea that if you are white, you are automatically racist. And they have white liberals kneeling down in front of them and apologizing for their skin color. What pathetic, self-loathing creatures. Any rational person will tell you that your skin color doesn’t make you racist. As a matter of fact, if you believe that it does, then you are in fact a racist yourself.
What makes you a racist is hating someone simply because of the color of their skin. I’m not a racist. Never have been and never will be. And, no, I didn’t vote for Barack Obama — not because he was black, but because he was a horrible candidate and an even worse president. For the record, I would vote for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and would love to get the chance to do so in 2024.
And let me tell you about white privilege. My white privilege consisted of a broken home, alcoholic father, molestation and abject poverty living in a rat-infested, dilapidated home with no running water.
Every single person, regardless of skin color, is born into their own circumstances. Some of us have a lot more obstacles than others to overcome, but I don’t hold a grudge against the descendants of John D. Rockerfeller any more than I do the children of BET founder Robert Johnson.
Any successful person, black or white, will tell you that there isn’t a better place in the world to overcome the obstacles that many of us face than right here in the United States. It’s why immigrants of all colors and creeds flock here.
Black people have certainly suffered more, historically, than any other race in the United States. But no matter what the left tells you, you can’t inherit the sins of your father or great-, great-, great-grandfather either. None of us owned slaves. Most of us don’t even have ancestors who did. And most of us are born into our situations and simply try to do the best we can with what we are given. That’s what good, honest, fair people should do.
Racism certainly still exists in America. Bad cops certainly still exist in America. And yes, some white people are certainly born into privilege. But the generalizations that the leftwing mob are pushing about all whites being racist and privileged and all cops being bad is dangerous nonsense. We need to stop being cowards and call it out as the bullsh#@t that it is.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
