My wife recently asked me a question as we watched some “news” report. She asked, “What’s that got to do with reality today?”
I don’t recall exactly which thing being aired prompted the question. But I have to admit now, as I did then, “I don’t know.” Because, like so many others, I have a tough time knowing what the hell “reality” is anymore. It’s hard to sort fact from fiction, right from wrong or up from down.
But I do know what’s going on in our country is haywire. And I’m not even sure I’ll wake up tomorrow in the place I believed was mine, ours and forever. So, here’s some reality from the road ...
Right now, Barbie and I are traveling in our fifth wheel. This is our first journey since the China virus. As I’m writing this, we’re in Gallup, N.M. It’s our third state so far. First was Louisiana, then Texas.
As we talked with our fellow travelers — people from practically everywhere — the topics swung from kids, grandkids, jobs and weather to how circumstances and events over the past 14 months have changed America. Because, we have changed.
If you’d have asked me in October 2019 what life might’ve looked liked today — well, this mess wouldn’t have been my guess. But then I was confident Donald Trump would be our president for a second term.
As we and one of our camping neighbors talked, I told him that once, not so many years ago, I saw “politics” — the two major parties — as two sides of one coin. Both had the country and Constitution, and the security of the nation, and the welfare of all our people as their reason. Methods and processes were different, but we were all Americans first and foremost.
Not anymore. And I’m no longer that naive.
We’re no longer all Americans. Now we’re this or that group, race or gender. Apparently, now just about anyone is a victim — unless you happen to be a conservative, then you are the victimizer. A person who identifies as “American” and embraces values the so-called “progressive socialist Democrats” roundly and ceaselessly deride must be made invisible and muted. Embracing Americanism means you victimize others and you’ve got to be stopped and silenced.
To proclaim yourself an American today gets epithets and labels heaped on you. You’re now a Nazi, a fascsist, a racist, a homophobe, misogynist, a “redneck,” a hater or nationalist. The list goes on and on up to, and including “extremist” and “terrorist.” An American is deplorable and irredeemable. You must be eliminated.
Our fellow campers agreed.
And as I write this, the Leftists are damned well doing just that. You are going to go. You’re going the easy way or the hard way.
The easy way is what’s already being done. They just keep whittling away at Americanism, patriotism and the worth of citizenship. One chip, one little sliver at a time. They do it by altering the meaning of words, distorting or twisting, or rewriting news and history. They manipulate the Constitution when it suits them, use its protections as a shield, and then beat you over the head with it when you cite it as your shield, too. And they do it in lock-step. You don’t find them backbiting and infighting. They never waver. You’re a citizen? Big deal, everyone and all the world are “citizens.” No borders, you oppressive, unwelcoming and unenlightened serf.
You don’t speak in wokeism? You must hate everyone. But there’s no end to the things said to you and about you.That’s Leftist freedom of expression. It’s “PC” or the highway. And what do you do? Well what are you to do? Comply. After all, it’s only fair, right?
The hard way is shaping up to include things like the actions inside the Department of Defense.
Our armed forces, under the new Secretary of Defense — a black man who rose to be a general — is shoving Leftist pablum down the throats of our service men and women. He’s looking for anyone who has ever uttered anything conservative, voted Republican or rejects the greatness of the Democrat pretender in the White House.
They’re a threat, extremists and race-haters. He’s directed that people wanting to enlist have their social media vetted. He directed right after his confirmation that all current members of the military re-swear their oaths. Why? My guess is it was a “loyalty test.” He’s also put in place a plan to have service members “ratted out” by other service members if they speak or act out of line — according to him — and whatever line he puts for them to stay behind.
And just to make it all nice and legal, there’s a rewrite of the Uniform Code of Military Justice in the works, too. Take that, you misguided Patriot! Then let’s not forget “sex reassignment” surgeries and transgender enlistees and promotions based on equity, not merit. All because our military is rife with racism and filled with bigots, according to a black general officer! Yeah, right. These so-called “extremists” are the same men and women he commanded. What gall. If you want to know more about this, his tweets and other screeds are out there to be read. And I believe all this is intended to reform the military in a Leftist-sympathetic mold, pliant to only their bidding.
And down at the border, our Border Patrol and Immigration enforcement officers have been neutered. Their hands have been tied and law forfeited. Well, no crisis there. Trump did it. It’s his fault. That damned racist wall. Toss that archaic silly citizenship idea on the ash heap. Let everybody in.
China virus? Trump. Let’s all wear stupid masks the rest of our miserable lives. Fourteen months ago, wearing a mask into a jewelry store would get you shot. Now it’s a stinking fashion statement — but, of course, the tens of thousands of illegals surging across the Rio Grande aren’t even tested.
Oil? Who needs that stuff. No, the environment really needs acres and acres of wind farms and solar arrays. You know, they’re manufactured by magic. No oil required to turn the machines that turn the gears, that turn the lathes and drive the presses that make them. You like it? It’s your new world. Screw the birds, the land, the farmers, the outdoorsmen and the people who work in the energy field — those people can get new jobs sitting on their butts doing coding.
And just how many lithium mines are there anyway? And who’s digging those? You can bet it isn’t some well paid American. No, it’s some poor, third-worlder. And how are we going to dispose of all those nifty batteries? Isn’t this the same bunch that loves the environment, and says we’re “systematically” guilty of slavery?
And speaking of oil, how do you like gasoline prices now? Good? Glad you’re happy, because it’s only going to get worse. Look how easy it is to cripple us, that a “gang” of Russian (who else?) hackers just cut gasoline availability by 47 percent. Thanks, Lefties. That old nasty Dakota pipeline wasn’t important, was it? Hope old Joe’s got a stash for that collectable Corvette he’s so proud of.
What else? How about Senate Bill 1. If it passes, guess what? You get these Lefty fools forever. There will never be a free and fair election again. The federal government will be in charge. And that means you won’t have any voice. But that’s the plan, isn’t it?
So, all this is unwinding as my bride and me take what I believe is our last trip across what once was the United States of America.
They’re winning because we, you and me don’t fight like they do.
Americans — those of us remaining — wrongly thought good overcomes bad. We believed in our idea of what we are and what this country is supposed to be. Because it was good, because it was fair, because it was just. We bent over backward to listen and compromise, consider and accommodate. Now where are we?
We’re masked, isolated, living in fear of a disease we were attacked with by an enemy the Left’s in bed with. We can’t trust any institution or information source. The Left are serving themselves, their agenda and ignoring us.
The Left is winning because we’re not united and we’re timid, and we keep thinking somehow the “system” or somebody is going save our butts. But I say, don’t count on it. The cavalry isn’t coming over the hill.
The Left’s winning because we’re letting them.
They don’t regard me and those like me as worthy of their concern, or even with a respect for our views and worth as peopIe. They’ve made it clear half the people are of no consequence. In turn, I no longer see them as fellow Americans. They’re only people lucky enough to have been born here and ungrateful curs that bite the hand that’s fed them.
Those who believe in this Republic must unite while it’s still possible, and reverse this coming defeat.
There are 33 Republican-led or legislative-majority states. Secession may be too much to consider right now, but I believe a coalition can be formed to resist the total collapse we’re headed for. Perhaps civil war can be avoided by states banding together and acting in concert now. Otherwise, this republic is lost, and we didn’t come this far to give it away.
It’s up to us.
America may be irrevocably changed, but perhaps enough can be salvaged if we stand together.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.