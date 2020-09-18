What a year, huh? I think of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” in which he calls out notable events and personalities of his lifetime, from the mid-1940s to the end of the ’80s, when the song hit the airwaves.
One or two people or places or happenings represent each time period, sung with a rapid-fire delivery. Our state made the cut in a verse about the early ’60s: “Lawrence of Arabia, British Beatlemania, Ole Miss, John Glenn, Liston beats Patterson …” I’m sure it was intended to be flattering.
If Billy updated his classic and added the “significant events” of 2020, the song would be longer than “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.” Not surprisingly, that Iron Butterfly classic came out in 1968, which seems to be the consensus choice for Worst Year of the 20th Century.
One-fifth of the way through, we have a strong contender for that 21st Century title. Billy Joel could write a song about the first nine months of 2020 alone and it would be longer than “Freebird” — the live version.
“Epstein, Weinstein” and literal fires from Australia to the U.S. West Coast, and in Democrat-led metropolitan areas. We’re in a worldwide pandemic, with the spread of an even worse plague of misinformation and selective reporting from the mainstream media. There’s unprecedented political and cultural division. “Collusion” and “climate change” are accepted by those who need them to be true. Like so many topics in the new, woke America, they aren’t up for debate … And that brings us to Joe Biden, who will have to be awakened when it’s time to take the stage this month. Trump will tower over him, but it won’t matter. Only Black Lives Matter — if they’re shot by a white cop or a conservative, that is.
We have to be selective and specific when it comes to what outrages us. The vilification is always bigger news than the vindication. Sexual predators Bryant and Blake were deified while patriots such as Sandmann and Sen. Tom Cotton were demonized. The country united for a brief moment to denounce the death of George Floyd as the injustice it was, but most were too busy yelling to hear (or care) that fentanyl, meth and coronavirus were also factors in the career criminal’s death. The knee of a demented cop brought us together, and the kneeling of NFL and NBA players tore us apart again.
Full-fledged dictators Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin have done less damage to our country than the group of women in the U.S. House of Representatives known as The Squad, who are heralded for what they are, not for anything they’ve accomplished. That’s the social media-driven, superficial world we live in. The top-rated cable show on TV, “Live PD,” had to be canceled, not because it misled viewers, but because the unscripted show portrayed police in a positive light. Huh?!
Antifa and other groups of violent rioters and looters are called “peaceful protesters” as we watch video of them beating people and burning businesses. The Book of Revelation seems to be playing out before our eyes, with good being called evil and evil being called good. Acts of God have been on full display, with historic tornadoes and hailstorms, hurricanes and murder hornets.
And just when we thought things couldn’t get worse, we learn that Ellen is mean. As the torch-carrier for LGBQT people, maybe that can be chalked up as a sign of true equality, meaning she is subject to the same criticism as everyone else. Then again, it could be backlash for her having the audacity to be seen having a friendly conversation with that vile Republican George W. Bush at a football game last year. The cancel culture was just waiting to pounce!
On a personal note, 2020 will be locked in my memory as the year my dad died … but even that can be viewed as somewhat positive, considering he lived to 85, didn’t suffer and wasn’t witness to the drastic degeneration of the country he served and loved.
The highlights of 2020 have been Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue at the Golden Globes and “Cobra Kai.”
The followup to “The Karate Kid,” 35 years after the crane kick heard ’round the world, doesn’t have the ingredients of a show that would typically appeal to me. Books, programs and movies I like are based on true stories or at least plausible. I can’t suspend disbelief in order to enjoy most fiction, and definitely not science fiction. Things have to make sense to me. That’s why I don’t watch popular shows like “Game of Thrones,” “The Walking Dead,” “Stranger Things” or just about any “reality” TV. They just aren’t believable.
My B.S. meter went off in the opening minutes of the first episode of “Cobra Kai.” I mean, seriously, a kid who won a karate tournament in a Los Angeles suburb earns enough notoriety to become super successful and his rival is doomed to a life of drunken despair?
People have been known to parlay prep stardom into success in professions such as insurance and real estate in small towns. But the All-Valley Karate Tournament champ in L.A.? C’mon, man! There’s also some general hokeyness (possibly intentional) and over-the-top fight sequences. And these people keep crossing paths in L.A.? Really?
But there’s plenty more that hooked me — the music, the general nostalgia and the jabs at millennials. I couldn’t stop watching. It’s good storytelling, and learning the background of the characters is interesting. As in real life, there’s a thin line between villains and heroes, and that distinction isn’t always obvious.
Yes, yes, I know, these are fictional characters I’m going on about, but they represent recognizable realities. There’s no need to analyze further. Just watch it. If you’re a child of the ’80s, especially, you can punch up “Cobra Kai” on Netflix, kick back and it’ll be a hit. Maybe Season 3 will even feature “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”
•
Mark Thornton is
editor-in-chief of the
Leader-Call. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.