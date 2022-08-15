Jeremiah 30:5-6, “For thus says the Lord, ‘I have heard a sound of terror, of dread, and there is no peace. Ask now, and see, if a male can give birth. Why do I see every man with his hands on his loins, as a woman in childbirth? And why have all faces turned pale?”

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

Last week, more than two dozen armed FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-lago in a nine-plus-hour search for “documents.” Agents would not allow Trump’s lawyers or other staff to observe the search even when agents were rummaging through the former First Lady’s wardrobe and intimate apparel. There is no American precedent for raiding a former president’s home.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.