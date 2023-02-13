Chinese balloons

A Chinese balloon is shot down

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey and Syria that has so far killed more than 33,000 people and left millions in both nations without shelter or basic needs could be among the worst in the last 100 years. When I hear news of powerful earthquakes I usually remember Jesus’ telling His disciples about “famines and earthquakes” preceding the sign of His coming, and of the end of the age. This particular earthquake hit after more than 12 years of civil war in northwest Syria, which complicates delivery problems for international aid.

Daniel Gardner

Thousands of miles away in America, Chinese balloons have been confounding authorities regarding potential threats to the homeland. The Biden administration has been tight-lipped about  any threats from the flying objects. Then again, the Biden family and the whole federal bureaucracy have been tight-lipped about China’s activities and intentions. 

