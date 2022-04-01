Read more, react less
There’s been a lot of talk about “cancel culture” in recent years. With the power of the internet and social media — and the simple, singular focus of so many of its users and followers — it’s frighteningly easy to “cancel” a person or a company.
As I’ve written many times — even way before the advent of social media — what one does with power reveals character. That’s at the forefront of my mind before writing anything for print or post. Words have meaning and power, and they should be used with that in mind.
With my ability to communicate in semi-coherent sentences and the platform provided by the paper, I’m pretty sure I could cancel someone or some business — as long as the accusation involves a violation — real or perceived — of one the new world order’s unpardonable sins (racism, transphobia, bullying, privilege, “greed” solely for personal gain, Karen-ism, insensitivity to anyone “marginalized” by society, such as those with alopecia, etc.).
It is an awesome responsibility, and frankly, far too many people possess that power these days. A 22-year-old living in a camper with grass growing halfway up it beside his second stepmom’s carport can’t get a job because he’s playing World of Warcraft and binge-watching Tiger King offshoots while popping cannabis edibles and chasing them with Natty Light all day and Fortnite … but he can cancel a multibillion-dollar corporation, if he plays his cards right.
I could, too, I guess … but only if there was a very good reason based on consistent wrongdoing, not an isolated incident. Measured responses, as opposed to reactionary tantrums, are the result of possessing the power of the pen for more than a quarter century, I suppose.
The power to cancel is real, it’s scary and it’s way too simple … except when it comes to DirecTV and Sirius satellite radio. Keep in mind, you can go online and add services (more fees) or make payments to either of those entities with the click of a button. But if you want to cancel either of them, you’ve got to set aside a couple of afternoons, minimum.
I recently went through the hell of canceling both — or trying to — in the same week, and those attempts came after paying a few hundred dollars extra over time just to mentally prepare for the ordeal.
Even if I borrowed camper boy’s stash of gummies and brews, nothing could prepare me for the frustration that faced me. I wanted to bang my skull on a brick wall while talking to the women in Bangalore whose sole purpose in life is to prevent people from canceling their subscription.
I could go on and on and on about every mind-numbing detail of my interactions. They never divert from the script, so your explanations are pointless. You may as well yell and cuss instead of offering information about your particular situation in a calm, rational manner. Still, I explained, knowing there was no point!
The older of my two Sirius accounts was being canceled, I said, because the car that radio is in has gone to car-gatory. The engine blew after 300,000 miles. I’m not dissatisfied with my service, I emphasized, but I no longer need it. She asked for the Radio ID number. I said that I don’t have it. She explained that I could turn on the radio and tune it to … so I interrupted and explained again that the car is gone, scrapped. But it’s the first account that was set up about five years ago, and the account I’m keeping was opened last year.
“I can’t cancel without Radio ID,” she said … I think.
My spirit was more than her English.
“Calcutta, take me away!” I shouted, in the spirit of those old Calgon bubble-bath commercials, trying to entertain myself to maintain what’s left of my sanity.
I gave up and paid another month’s bill before finally coming to my senses, getting psyched up and firing up the truck to get its Radio ID number, then telling the call-center tech to keep that account and cancel the other one. All the time I’m on hold, there’s a message that comes on every minute or so telling me that “call volumes are high right now and wait times may be increased, so you may want to go to our website” … which, of course, you can use to set up satellite radio subscriptions for a fleet of several hundred vehicles, but you can’t cancel one.
Dealing with DirecTV was even worse. I’d been a subscriber for 20-plus years and have complained several times over the years that their company treats longtime customers like brides and new customers like mistresses, showering them with discounts and incentives while taking us for granted. Not sure why I wasted my breath with that analogy.
After a whole lot of discussion and me holding firm, the woman told me it would be canceled in five days or so because I was “paid up through then” and she gave instructions for mailing back all of the equipment I’d been renting over the years.
The call ended with her saying — and I swear I’m not making this up — “Thank you for choosing AT&T.” More proof that they’re not human, just reading cue cards. Hell, she could be President of the United States, so why is she wasting her talents with DirecTV?!
The next month, I got a bill for $125, and when I called — after a couple of shots of Maker’s Mark — and explained that the previous woman told me I was paid through a certain date, she gave me a convoluted response from the card. Beaten down, I finally said, “Fine, this is the last dime you’ll ever get from me, and getting rid of y’all forever is worth $125 to me.”
She said, “Thank you for choosing AT&T.”
I’ll end on a positive note. I was able to divorce DirecTV because DE Fastlink made it to my doorstep this year. That enabled me to cut the cord and get YouTube TV, which is less than half of what DirecTV cost me every month, plus it doesn’t go off when it sprinkles and it has all the channels I watch, and plenty more, and it can be canceled with a click.
As costs soar on everything else, I’m getting significant savings at a time that’s most needed. So thank you, DE Fastlink!
