Most Mother’s Day weekends, I run the same column. After all, I’ve had the same mom and same feelings, so there’s no reason to write another one. This Mother’s Day is different.
It’s her first one without the man who made her a mom, her husband of 57 years, who died in March. The hurt is still fresh. That’s bad enough. But to make the situation even worse, I haven’t been there to comfort her.
You see, she’s 80 and in the high-risk group for coronavirus complications. We talk on the phone almost daily. But staying away, not being able to give her a hug … well, that’s tough. Not being able to on Mother’s Day is downright cruel — for her and me. I love my mother dearly. And that’s why I’m doing what I should do, not what I want to do.
So many people have it much worse, so I won’t complain. My father’s memorial service was on one of the last weekends before the state shut down such gatherings, so everyone who wanted to attend could. I can’t imagine what it’s like for people who have to limit those gatherings to 10 or fewer. That’s un-Southern!
If his death had occurred a few days later, my mother wouldn’t have been allowed to be by his side in the emergency room as he spent his last few moments on Earth. For patients in similar circumstances in recent weeks, it must feel so scary. Their loved ones must feel so helpless. God bless the medical professionals who have had to step in and serve as companions and professional caregivers.
Some people may be surprised that I’m being careful when it comes to visiting my mom. After all, I’ve been critical of the overreaction of government, shutting down small businesses to combat the spread of COVID-19. I still believe that. The “cure” is worse than the disease.
But that doesn’t mean I’m in denial about the seriousness of this virus. No, I have consistently written that those who are elderly or otherwise compromised should “shelter in place,” and we able-bodied folks should take reasonable safety measures.
Socially distancing from a loved one — especially one who is hurting and needs a hug — is a hard thing to do. I’ve seen my mom once in a little more than a month, and it was to take care of some business related to Dad’s death. We’re huggers even when there is no emotional reason for getting together. Still, I kept my distance and we didn’t hug despite the emotional occasion. I couldn’t live with myself if I did anything to compromise my mom’s health.
That’s why we have to get creative this weekend. It’s not responsible for me to be around her, especially since I’ve been exposed to all sorts of cooties from corona hotspot Jones County. Our usual Mother’s Day meal together isn’t likely to happen, no matter how tempting it is to throw caution to the wind as restaurants reopen. It doesn’t seem smart. Not yet.
Maybe next month, for Father’s Day, we could have a real celebration, with food my dad loved and the fellowship that my mom craves. All firsts after a death are difficult, but if we plan to make it a fun day of eating and remembering great times with a one-of-a-kind man and a wonderful mom, we can take away some of the sadness. There’s a lot more to be glad for. We just have to be patient … so she won’t become one.
Other mothers
I’m thrilled to see Jessica Hutchinson making Facebook posts from her hospital bed as she recovers from serious injuries she suffered during the Easter tornado that demolished much of the Matthews Community. She sacrificed herself to protect her children and suffered a traumatic brain injury. That’s the love of a mother …
On Tuesday mornings, I collect money from newspaper sales at a handful of stores. One of those is the Highway 184 Shell, a close-knit community store. A few months ago, the clerk was a new woman who was friendly, engaging and curious about my job. Every week, she talked about the news and showed me a collection of books on the back counter from college courses she was taking. Turns out, it was Stacie McLemore — the 32-year-old inmate and mother of two who died while in the custody of the Jones County Adult Detention Center last week.
On my collection route this week, I went into another regular stop, and the clerk I deal with asked if I had any extra copies of last Saturday’s paper. She had tears in her eyes as she explained that Stacie was her daughter. They had tried to help, but drugs won in the end, as they have with so many others. Even in her emotional state, she realized where to place the blame, no matter how painful it was.
Contrast that with the family of 23-year-old Robert Jasper, who was stabbed to death while reportedly attacking a woman in her apartment on Brown Circle. They’re hollering at cops, reporters and everyone else … except the person who is ultimately responsible. It’s sad he died at such a young age, and it may make you feel better to blame others. But it doesn’t change history. Being a mother doesn’t mean you have to be blind to reality.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
