I can’t help but notice that there is a much different vibe this year when it comes to the local city elections than there was in 2019 during the last county elections. In 2019, it was clear that there was a real pushback against the incumbents and a need for serious change. Things were so bad, a grassroots group called “Citizens Against Corruption” sprung up and had many well-attended meetings.
At the time, Sheriff Alex Hodge was embroiled in a number of high-profile controversies. He had declared war on this newspaper. He was castigated by the public and the courts for his handling of a dog-seizure case. He was being investigated by the State Auditor’s office. And light was just starting to be shed on the fact that the department had failed to serve dozens of indictments over the course of Hodge’s three terms as sheriff.
The Board of Supervisors had its fair share of problems as well. One of them had been investigated by the State Auditor’s office and found guilty of wrongdoing, while all of them were caught up in our own local version of “Bridgegate.”
Motivated voters turned out in droves to send the longtime sheriff packing and, along the way, put three new members on the Board of Supervisors. By all accounts, the changes that the voters put in place in 2019 have been well received. Budget battles have ended. Scandals have disappeared. And, for the most part, positive change has taken hold.
Two years later, and here we are facing elections in the cities of Laurel and Ellisville, but the tone couldn’t be more different than it was for the county elections. The reason: the cities of Laurel and Ellisville seem to be doing quite well. There are no major controversies, no known corruption and the financial state of both towns seem to be better than it’s ever been. That’s going to make things tough on the challengers.
Mayor Johnny Magee has, by far, the most opponents, two of whom could be considered serious — former WDAM news personality Miranda Beard and Ward 5 Councilman Stacy Comegys.
It’s sad that Comegys has to be taken seriously after missing months of city council meetings. In the 25 years I’ve lived in Laurel, he is the first councilperson who got elected and then seemed to think there was no need to show up for the meetings that he gets paid to attend. It takes a great deal of chutzpah to turn around and run for mayor after you’ve been an absentee councilperson. It is a real slap in the face to Laurel’s taxpayers, especially Ward 5 voters, but for some unknown reason, the Comegys family seems to have a lot of sway amongst some of the city’s electorate. Stacy’s brother Travares, whose business is currently under investigation by the State Auditor’s Office, was elected to the Jones County Board of Supervisors for Beat 5 in 2019.
The other serious contender in the mayoral race is Miranda Beard, who is well-known because of her longtime exposure to the public via her time on local television. I don’t know Miranda. We met once a long time ago when we were both “celebrity” judges, along with then-Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack, at a KFC top chef cooking event. We exchanged pleasantries and she seemed nice enough at the time, but that has been the extent of our interaction over all these years.
Beard’s resumé is strong. She had a very public and disagreeable split with WDAM before being selected as 2016-17 president of the National School Board Association. She was also appointed by Gov. Kick Fordice as a commissioner to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission and spent eight years in that role. Beard spent a total of 14 years on the Laurel School Board. I don’t know if this is true or not, but there is a persistent rumor floating around that Beard’s run for mayor is payback after Mayor Magee replaced her on the local school board, while she was still serving on the National School Board. In any event, I’m hoping Beard let’s all of us know why she decided to run very soon.
As for Mayor Magee, it is hard to argue with someone who is reigning over what has to be the most prosperous time in Laurel’s history since, at least, the oil boom of the 1950s and ’60s. Sure, he has been the beneficiary of a TV show, but every politician is a product of the times in which they govern. As a matter of fact, I’ve gone out of my way to ask some supporters of other mayoral candidates why they aren’t supporting Mayor Magee, and so far, no one has been able to give me a very good answer. I’ve gotten a couple of “roads” and a couple of “he’s been in office too long,” but neither of these answers seem like a reason to oust a successful mayor.
I don’t think the mayor needs my advice, but if someone told me they wanted to oust me for fixing the roads, I’d ask, “Would you rather them fall into a state of even further disrepair?” Let’s face it, the blame for the roads belongs to the four or five mayors who preceded Magee, not the guy who finally decided to tackle the problem. And, yes, I would vote for term limits for all politicians, but that is to stop politicians from falling into a state of corruption and/or laziness. Since there is no evidence that Magee has succumbed to either vice, it’s hard to take the “he’s been in office too long” argument very seriously. I need to know why Miranda Beard would do a better job than Johnny Magee, not “well, it’s time for a change”… when things are going so well. Both the city and county recently received the best bond ratings possible, meaning they have been responsible stewards of the taxpayers’ money.
And therein lies the problem for all of our challengers. Things in Laurel are going well. Take it from someone who has lived in North Laurel and owned a business in downtown for 25 years — things have never been better since I’ve been here. What more can we ask than that?
The only challenger outside of Beard and Comegys who has any sort of track record when it comes to public service or politics is State Rep. Omeria Scott, who is running for the Ward 4 city council seat against incumbent George Carmichael while she is still serving the Mississippi House. We have verified that Scott is allowed to run for one office while serving in another, but is not allowed to serve in both capacities. Meaning, if she wins Ward 4, she will have to resign from the House or not accept the city council position.
Scott has served in the Mississippi House for close to 30 years. Her accomplishments during that time are minimal, at best, and at times her failed authored legislation is downright embarrassing. Don’t believe me? Just check out House Bill 231, where she wanted records kept for every sale of pistol or rifle ammo in the entire state or House Bill 188, which would require Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss to violate NCAA rules and start paying their athletes to participate in bowl games.
I’m not sure why or how Scott keeps getting elected to the state Legislature, but if she has to stay in public service, let’s keep her in Jackson.
Laurel is one of the hottest small cities in America right now. Let’s make sure that a Comegys or Scott don’t mess it up.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.