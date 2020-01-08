The Leader-Call is many things, but being known for its reporters’ and editors’ vanity ... not so much.
Just before New Year’s Day, I sent out an email to our in-house columnists on a few wishes for the new year. At the top of the list? Let’s update our mugshots, otherwise known as head-and-shoulder shots. Some might even call them glamour shots. A Photoshop program has not been invented to turn my mug into a glamour shot and I am sure I speak for our other two longtime local columnists Mark Thornton and Jim Cegielski in sharing that sentiment.
Needless to say, we don’t care to change our mugshots very often.
I don’t think Jim ever gave even a passing thought to changing his. He is too busy worrying about tackling corruption and keeping the ad department from brawling with the editorial department to worry about what face readers see each Saturday on Page 5.
Not long after my arrival in Laurel in 2013, I arbitrarily changed Jim’s mugshot photo. The one he was using looked like he was wearing a T-shirt, having just finished a two-hour game of racquetball. It was awful.
I found one of him looking respectable — if not debonaire — with a jacket, shirt and tie. Those who know Jim know he does not dress in jacket, shirt and tie. That photo also came from a larger photo of Jim presenting Joe Frank Sanderson Jr. with his Person of the Year award back before the chicken folks threw a fit over a family member’s connection to a certain high-profile manslaughter case we were investigating.
Jim agreed to ditch the shirt-and-tie mug for a new mugshot. It was unveiled Saturday. His beard, likely, is there to stay. Since the day I met him, he has been beard-free. But after his well-publicized bout with shingles, he grew out his facial hair. It’s a good look.
One down.
I changed my mugshot once after an outcry from the most loyal readers a columnist could ask for. When I started here, my desk was about the size of me. I was tucked into a half-cubby hole in the back of the office. I had Guru in front of me — if anyone has heard stories about Guru and methane gas, you wouldn’t have wanted to sit where I did — and Mark behind me. A row of “stadium lights” lined the ceiling, but those rarely were turned on for fear of burnt retinas. Anyone who has ever looked at themselves up close under high-octane fluorescent lights... the horror!
On deadline day of my first column here, I turned on the laptop camera, pointed it at me, said a prayer and clicked.
Sweet Mary! I looked as if I accidentally walked in on my naked grandmother. It was one of the worst photos I had ever seen.
And I went with it anyway.
After a dozen complaints and stories about frightened children, I relented.
But it is time to retire the current one. I will change it for next week, but wanted you to get one more look. Ahhh, I look so young. Guru took that photo, making sure the camera pointed down to minimize my number of chins. It might be one of the best photos ever taken of someone who used to be terribly uneasy about photos of myself. (Marriage has taken care of that.)
But much like Jim, I don’t look like that anymore. My hair is turning gray and white — and that is the remaining hair that hasn’t already been lost forever.
A new glamour shot will be unveiled next week.
Our new reporter Jack Hammett has written one column, although I wish he would write more. He is a fantastic storyteller and I am sure you would enjoy his opinions. He is young with rock-star hair, so I am not worried about him fretting over a column mugshot.
Sports editor Brad Crowe has again bucked a trend, as he is a millennial who busts his hind end on the job at every turn. People like Brad should give old folks faith in the future. His proactive approach to sports — and his mugshot — will one day become legend. He actually sent me — unsolicited — a new mugshot for basketball season. I was floored.
And then there is Mark.
Mark and I go way back. We’ve written columns for as long as we have known each other. We know we rarely change our column mugs.
In the email to him and Jim, I told Mark that I knew he likely would never change it, but reiterated that, “You haven’t looked like that since I was still getting yelled at by Karen Gamble,” something that hadn’t been done since 2012.
Gamble was the finest professional editor I have ever known. She ran the roost at The Vicksburg Post, was tough as a nickel steak and she had a set of pipes that no mistake-prone reporter would ever want to hear. But she was perfect for young reporters, even if they can’t see it from the start.
Shortly after Jim sent his new photo, Mark sent a short email. He appreciated the offer, but, no, he will keep his photo.
Maybe he will tell the story of why, maybe he won’t. I know it.
And I won’t ever ask again.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.