Have you enjoyed the past few weeks, watching the leaves change colors and feeling the temperature drop to a refreshing cool crispness? I have, and we should probably enjoy it while we can, because it won’t be long before we will be watching flowers bloom and the heat rise as spring approaches.
The changing seasons on earth are caused by the tilt of the earth’s axis, either toward or away from the sun. When we are tilted away from the sun, the days get shorter, it gets darker outside, the weather changes, thus, we experience fall and winter. The older I get, the faster the seasons seem to pass by. I bet you can relate.
Just as the earth’s seasons change, so do the phases in our lives. We get “tilted” one way or another, and things have to change. We have all experienced this at some point — through divorce, the birth of a child or the grief of death. These life experiences have a way of “tilting” us off kilter, and sometimes make us feel as if we don’t know if we will ever be normal again. One of the weird things about phases of life is that things may not ever be the same again like we hope they will be. The important thing to remember is that even when things change, the new season could end up being better than ever!
I am currently experiencing a changing season in my life with my parents. I am thoroughly convinced that I have the best parents on the planet, and if you know them, I am sure you would agree.
My mom surprised me last week when she announced that they were looking with a Realtor at a house in Laurel. My first reaction was an astonishing, “Why on earth do you need a house?” You see, about 20 years ago, my mom and dad built their dream house on a lake (an hour away) with their own two hands. My Dad drew the plans and he and my mom designed and built every inch by themselves, from the cabinets, to the walls, the tile-laid floors and even the front door. The only thing they contracted out was the concrete slab and the roof trusses. They even used the trees cut off the property to mill the two-by-fours used for the walls. I imagined that they would live there forever, especially given that my Dad ate, drank and breathed his love of fishing.
As a family, we have experienced every major holiday, countless birthday parties, hundreds of music jam sessions, deep family discussions, weddings and even deaths together. It is the place that I went to for refuge when my own seasons were changing, my safe place, my hideout. Needless to say, when my mom told me they were thinking about moving, my heart naturally sank to my feet. I felt like someone had punched me. Even now, I am having a hard time typing this column without tears filling my eyes as I think about all of the wonderful memories and experiences that their lake house embraces within its walls.
But now I know why this lake house season is coming to a close. My parents realize that they, too, are experiencing a new season in their lives. They are getting older (which is one thing that I have refused to accept), and the things that were important to them 10, 15, 20 years ago, are not quite as important anymore. Their desires and their needs are “tilting.”
I counsel folks daily who struggle with similar circumstances, but now I have a better understanding of what this transition looks like.
Don’t get me wrong, my parents are not down for the count just yet — they are still very much alive and kicking. But, Dad has caught enough fish and Mom has had enough of the lake social club. They have spent some time lately contemplating what their final chapters may look like, and just like the fine parents that they are, they are thinking about their kids, as always. They realize as their years advance and their health begins to fail, that they need to be closer to one of us for the help that will be provided with gladness. They want to downsize as to not leave a burden for us to deal with when their sun sets for the last time. This is how I know that I have been blessed beyond measure to have parents like them. Selfless. Thoughtful. Honorable.
It would be easy to carry around a constant frown and a mood of sadness because we will no longer have the lake house. I could refuse to understand their logic on which they based their decision. But what good would come from that?
I will not mourn for the season that has passed, but I will look forward to what is to come. I am excited about this new phase with my parents. I am looking forward to stopping by on my way home from work to see what’s for supper. I can’t wait for Friday night card games with my parents and my kids. Sunday Saints games are the best, watching my mom scream and yell as our Drew throws that winning touchdown at the very last second when the game has been tied.
Be on the lookout for a huge garage sale coming soon. And if you are looking for a hand-crafted home on a lake that has been filled for years with love and happiness, I can hook you up!
This will be a season of goodness. New memories and new experiences.
We are blessed.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
