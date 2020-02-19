Boy, I have been in this business a long time.
As you will read Saturday in Jim Cegielski’s column, the Leader-Call has taken the next step into the future with the release of a breaking news app. The technology is amazing, even if it has taken a while for me to get completely acclimated. I don’t speak for many folks, but I know my friend Mark Thornton is with me.
We know we have to do it. Like a first love, though, we don’t want to admit that it is gone. Make no mistake, no one on earth with a functioning brain would choose this business. The hours stink. The pay stinks worse. Yet those still churning out newspapers love it — even as we move deep into the 21st century.
But first, you should know how it was “way back then.”
I missed the golden age of working at a newspaper — the 1920s through the ’70s. I lived vicariously through my dad, who had the infectious love of newspapers that he gave me years later.
Amazingly, our love affair with newspapers began in the exact same way. On his paper route in Des Moines, Iowa, young Jack Murphy would stand and stare through the huge glass windows as the behemoth press cranked out the day’s news in the hundreds of thousands. Twenty-five or so years later, his second-born son would stand in the press room at the old Peekskill Evening Star in New York and marvel at the press roll. Trips to the press room always began with a warning — do not touch anything or you will have ink covering your entire body.
The smells of a press room were intoxicating — and probably terribly harmful to our health. The mixture of chemicals, ink and age were both unforgettable and indescribable.
The sound of the Evening Star’s newsroom was a constant buzz of typewriters and newspaper wire service machines. Across those on thin paper would come stories from news services United Press International and The Associated Press. That is how pictures were transmitted, too. The wire machines never stopped buzzing — a sound that, much like the press, was both intoxicating and indescribable.
By the time I started writing for newspapers, Apple computers were all the rage. The first screen on the desktop computer I used was about the size of a large-screen cellphone today. Floppy disks that today couldn’t store a song held all of our work.
By the time I became editor of the Southern Miss student newspaper, the Student Printz, in 1995, there was a buzz going around that we could possibly have our newspaper put on something called the World Wide Web, a place where anyone could read it.
A quick aside: I do not hold regrets on many things. I believe that it cripples the soul. However, I do regret those early days with the computer folks explaining the workings of the web and how to get content onto it because I should have had the vision to see the future. Had I paid more attention and seen the possibilities, I would be writing this column from my private island.
But I didn’t.
I chose newspapers.
Mark and I joined forces in 1996 at The Vicksburg Post. We were both veterans by the time we met one another. There were no such things as cellphones or widespread internet access. It made covering football games a challenge.
After a playoff game at South Panola in North Mississippi, I reported the game on a public pay telephone outside of a McDonald’s in the freezing cold. We once missed deadline by three hours because two sports writers were stuck in traffic on Interstate 20 in Hinds County and had no way to let Mark know where they were.
The Post was slow on technology, too. At one time, we had one computer with a 14.4K dial-up connection. There was no such thing as logging onto a wifi connection in any coffee shop to send a story.
I once sat on the shoulder of Highway 1 on a pitch-black Friday night in the middle of the Mississippi Delta to hand write a football story and call Mark to dictate it to him.
Each technology that came our way, we adapted to. Thinking back to Dad having to send sports stories via Western Union and me sitting on Highway 1 (I did get a visit from a state trooper to see if I was an axe murderer), I’m so grateful to have those memories of what this business used to be.
At its core, though, the mission has always been the same from the earliest days to today — tell the news and hold people accountable.
That will happen much faster now as the Leader-Call jumps head first into the future. I will let Jim tell you all about it on Saturday.
There is no press in my home office, nor ink or whatever chemicals were used to develop film. I don’t have to read hot lead upside down like Dad had to. He adapted and so shall I.
But there’s nothing like a first love.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.