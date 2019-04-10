Editor’s note: This was written by Taylorsville High School sophomore Jeffery Pittman, a standout student and football player for the Tartars.
•
Based on current information, should the students of the parents involved in the college admissions scandal, also known as CAS, face consequences? If you say they shouldn’t, then you are wrong! You’re wrong because they didn’t just cheat to get in the school, they also took a scholarship or a spot away from another young adult who has worked for it. They should face consequences because they knew about it and need to be disciplined. They not only knew but they didn’t speak up for what was right, therefore, putting them in the wrong too.
Research shows that most of adults who ended up in prison or jail are because they weren’t disciplined at a young age. In the article “Students Need Persistence, Discipline and Resilience to Succeed,” Mitch Daniels provides for the people of The United States of America that, “GPA proves to be a reliable indicator of discipline, persistence and resilience — characteristics necessary to succeed at the college level and adult life.”
Therefore, if The United States as a whole doesn’t take action to discipline everybody when doing wrong, we are just setting the few who aren’t disciplined up to fail. We should have a burning desire to be overprotective and discipline when needed so that ever body is treated with equality.
Also students have a strong voice to make a change. It’s proved that kids’ and teens’ voices are more powerful and moving than any adult’s. Not only that but some people are accusing adults of using children as political tools because it inspires many adults to make a change, therefore, wanting to be affiliated with the movement.
Following up with that, Birmingham police officers responded to the children as if they were adults, while they were marching in the Civil Rights movement in 1963. This movement was led by Martin Luther King Jr., which later would become a reality that changed American for the better. Among all of the brutality, kids still speak up by saying, “It’s Our World, Too!” according to “Opinion: Why kids can be Leaders and Send powerful Messages.”
Finally, if kids can speak up and take actions against the world, why can’t college students stand up for what’s right?
Although many students believe in disciplining the children of the CAS, not every child knew. Every parent didn’t tell the child what was happening, therefore, making them unaccountable. In the Los Angeles Times, a man said that, “he didn’t want his son to know about his plans. By that, I mean the bribing of colleges by money. Even though some students didn’t know, they were still a part of it. If we don’t punish or discipline the students when doing wrong, we open the door for more scandal or criminal activity in the future.
In conclusion, breaking the law is cause for discipline. Regardless if they knew or not, it’s still done. The student who missed the scholarship doesn’t get that chance, which may have changed their lives. So, will our actions of not disciplining now be the cause of many more in the future? Will we continue to let other students’ dreams be changed because of another person with money? Should money rule the world? How would you feel if you couldn’t change your family’s poor lifestyle because of this and that chance could never be given again?
•
Jeffery Pittman is a sophomore at Taylorsville High School. Jeffery’s aunt and uncle, Dedra and Adrian Agee, have raised him in their home for his entire life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.