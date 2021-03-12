This is the third of a series that will follow Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton and doctors from South Central Regional Medical Center through a colonoscopy to bring awareness to the importance of men's health as part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month
The ingredients sound harmless enough. Sodium sulfate. Potassium sulfate. Magnesium sulfate. If you just glance at the box, the name looks like something sports-related.
“Suprep” sounds like some sort of designation for a great high school athlete. The big purple letters appear to read “Super Bowl Prep Kit.” That sounds promising, especially since there are two little bottles inside with a mixing cup. A round of shots for the house, perhaps?
This concoction will get you to the bowl, all right. But it ain’t super. Upon further review, that innocent-looking label is actually: “Suprep Bowel Prep Kit.” (Please make note of clever use of a colon in that sentence.)
That’s way different than football and party supplies. It’s the key ingredient to get ready for a colonoscopy. When you drink this stuff, plan on spending an evening in with a good book. Don’t wander too far from the toilet.
I was on clear liquids all day — coffee, tea, water, chicken broth. My favorites! They went in clear, but they sure didn’t come out that way.
It’s all part of the unfortunate but necessary preparation before getting the procedure Friday morning. South Central Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Stephen Johnson needed to be able to look at a clean colon … and, boy, was it clean, courtesy of Suprep. That stuff was cleaning so long and so thoroughly, I was almost late arriving to the clinic.
It was a long night. I drank the first cup at 6 p.m., then waited … and waited … and waited with the same anticipation we South Mississippians do when a hurricane is churning in the Gulf. You can feel something happening in the atmosphere. Then you hear it. Then it hits … and it was like a Category 1 that turned into a tropical depression after it hit landfall.
For years, I’ve heard horror stories about what to expect in the colon-cleaning phase. The terms “violent” and “volcanic” and “voluminous” were all used, and that’s way more “v” words than most people use, so it had to be bad. In fact, I wrote a column last year that one good thing to come from the COVID-19 precautions was that it gave me a good excuse to not get a colonoscopy when I turned 50. That’s because hospitals were overwhelmed and, hey, I was doing my part by not bothering ours with an unnecessary medical procedure. What a thoughtful guy I am!
But Jim reminded me this month that I needed to get one, and he came up with the idea to be very public about it, to help bring attention to the procedure for Colon Cancer Awareness Month. It could save a life, he said. How could I say no to that?
The prep really is worse than the procedure, but you know what? It wasn’t that bad, really. Not compared to what I was prepared for. The Suprep didn’t start doing its thing to my Gulf regions until about 9 p.m. — three hours or so after I drank it. The taste wasn’t too bad either. (Clarification: It’s not something I would choose to drink and the result of drinking it isn’t the way I would choose to spend an evening, but neither was as bad as I had been told over the years. They’re not pleasant, but they’re not painful either.)
Then at 2 a.m., it was time for Round 2. I drank the Suprep and, well … being awake in order to be at the clinic at 7 a.m. wasn’t a problem. Being able to leave the bathroom in time to get there was more of a challenge, but I made it.
And you know what? The procedure was over and done with before I knew it. Dr. Johnson and his staff couldn’t have been nicer and more professional. After getting the ominous instruction to turn over on my side, a magical white liquid was injected into my IV. The next thing I knew, the staff was at my bedside saying, “You did great!”
My sincere response was, “No, y’all did great because I didn’t feel a thing.”
Seriously, guys, if you’re worried about this procedure — for the same reason most of us are worried about it — get over it. As with so many other things in life, the anxiety is worse than the reality. Don’t let that stop you from getting this done. The most painful part — and I’m being serious — was after the procedure was done and the nurse pulled the tape off my chest that was being used to monitor my vital signs.
I can’t thank the folks at SCRMC for allowing us to do this. They were understandably reluctant at first because they take patient privacy so seriously, but when the legal aspects were settled and we made it clear we were the ones reaching out to them, they went all out. Linda Gavin and her team couldn’t have been more accommodating. They bent over backward, and, well, I bent over forward.
Dr. Johnson removed a couple of polyps from my colon, and they’ll be tested for cancer. It’s not something I’m worried about. I’m not a hand-wringer. Even in the worst-case scenario, I’d be in good shape because of early detection.
If doctors catch colon cancer early, they can deal with it. By the time you have symptoms, it’s likely too late.
Just remember that. And just so you know, I’m writing this column an hour after I left the clinic from getting my colonoscopy. It’s no big deal. But it can prevent something from becoming a big deal.
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at
