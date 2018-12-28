Bells will be ringing this sad, sad news,
Oh, what a Christmas to have the blues …
Please come home for Christmas
— The Eagles
You say goodbye and I say hello
— The Beatles
•
My love-hate relationship with technology is leaning toward love these days.
That’s because the miracle of cyberspace is keeping alive a work-friend relationship that wouldn’t have been possible back when I began in this business 25 years ago.
Editor Sean Murphy’s wife Michelle has an out-of-state job offer she can‘t refuse. It is a good opportunity for them, but a huge loss for us. Murph has been a key cog in our growth and development for the last nearly six years.
But he’s a lot more than just a colleague and all-around talented newspaperman who came from New York to Southern Miss and fell in love. He’s a great guy. A friend of more than 20 years. We met when we worked together at The Vicksburg Post. He left for a little while, then came back. Then I left and didn’t come back.
Then the profession we fell in love with left us both when the corporations took over ownership of most media entities and took all of the fun and familial feel from it.
When that finally happened at The Post, I got word that Murph was miserable. That was about the same time we put the old, corporate-owned Leader-Call out of business with our weekly ReView of Jones County, then bought the name to return the 100-year-old Leader-Call back to being locally owned.
That was a great thing for the community and for us, but I was becoming miserable, too, with the responsibility of cranking out most of the news for our now three-times-per-week publication.
I approached Jim about the possibility of hiring Murph. I described him as a versatile, talented journalist who could help us with news and sports coverage, as well as the website and just about anything else we needed. He could help us get to the next level. And on top of that, with his larger-than-life personality, he would be voted “Class Favorite” by everyone who’s ever worked with him. That was my sales pitch, if memory serves.
Murph came for an interview and hit it off with Jim, and Jim did the thing that practically no newspapers are doing these days — he invested in the editorial side of the operation and hired him. Murph then moved here and became a hit with the community, continuing our longtime friendship, partnership and standard of excellence, plus he fit in perfectly with our “work hard, play hard” approach to business and life. He even came here and found himself a wife.
Unlike so many of the lazy, thieving, unstable, general rejects I’d recommended over the years, Murph actually delivered on my promises — and then some.
In his time here, he and Guru formed a great tandem calling football games on the radio and doing a pregame show at local eateries called “Feasting on Football.” He also broke stories that went national, including an exposé on a hoax that a family was pulling on KFC to solicit funds for a young family member who had been attacked by a pit bull. He was also the only member of the media on the last miles of Chris McDaniel’s first run for U.S. Senate, when his own Republican Party turned on him to take him down. And Murph worked tirelessly to bring down the head of a local “charity” who was lining his own pockets instead of those he was supposed to be helping. That man, George Kilgore, is now in prison for neglecting his child and terminally ill wife.
For every big story, there were dozens of “routine” ones that brought joy or embarrassment to thousands of readers — and often, that was with the same story. He became a master of our mission to write headlines that would make The New York Post proud so we can entertain while we inform.
And as our number of dedicated staffers has dwindled, he has taken on more duties, shifting his attention to where the needs are rather than to where his heart is. That’s because he’s a team player. People with his skill set are rare these days, and the J-schools ain’t making any more.
So, selfishly, I was devastated — personally and professionally — when I got the news that Murph was moving. We finally had what appeared to be a promising, hard-working, high-performing team here … and he was leaving.
But thanks to Jim and his innovative, out-of-the-box thinking — and his proclivity for rewarding those who perform — he offered to set up Murph with a home office and to let him keep doing the same job that he’s been doing. There’s no reason that it can’t work.
Plenty of newspaper companies use what is known as a “universal desk,” where a paginator builds all of the pages for all of the papers they own — often with disastrous results because they don’t know the communities the paper serves. But Murph will be building pages offsite for us — and only us — using those technical skills along with an editor’s knowledge.
Plus he can still make a few phone calls, texts or emails to do a story here and there. The only advantage to being here would be to go to scenes and subjects to take pictures and … well … photography isn’t Murph’s strong suit, so that won’t matter.
Lauren Hildenbrand wrote bestsellers “Seabiscuit” and “Unbroken” in a journalistic style by conducting phone and email interviews without leaving the house … So cranking out editorials and a story here and there about perverts and public figures won’t be a problem.
Thanks to Jim and Murph, the partnership will continue without disturbing the paper’s continuity. That’s a big thumbs up to both of them. Sure, we’ll miss Murph. But we have to look at the bright side — the beer bill will be going down significantly.
Murph and I often say that this business is passing us by. Conventional wisdom says that the internet destroyed the newspaper business, but I correct them and say that corporate ownership is the real culprit.
Today, this old, ink-stained wretch celebrates the high-tech world for helping keep a couple of old-school guys together. It won’t be the same in the office, but readers wouldn’t know the difference if I hadn’t brought it to their attention.
So, cheers to Jim, Murph and the cyber world. Stay thirsty, my friends.
•
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
