When I was a wee lad — OK, maybe not so wee, but still a lad — Dad took me to vote for the first time.
No, I didn’t live in Chicago where 10-year-olds are encouraged to vote. I went along for the experience.
In those days at old Woodside Elementary School, which I attended, huge monstrosities were erected as voting booths. A pull on a cord would open up a curtain and once the voter was inside, the curtain would close. In front of us looked like the cockpit of a 747 with levers and buttons everywhere.
Dad used to joke about voting in Albany in the 1960s, when the Democrats were in such control that the levers for Republicans were always rusted shut.
I didn’t know where he stood politically. We didn’t talk about it very much in our family, which was fine by me. I was too busy crafting the New York Yankees’ starting lineup to get involved in politics. I feel for the young’uns today who are ensnared in the political nonsense in which we find ourselves.
The year was 1984 and Ronald Reagan was seeking a second term in office against Walter Mondale. Of course, there were others on the ballot as well, lesser names who ran for president just to run for president, I guess. They had as much chance of being elected president as I had in winning the triple-jump at the Los Angeles Olympic Games. But, bless their hearts, at least they put themselves out there.
I don’t remember asking many questions as Dad started yanking those levers. Surely there were local and state elections on there as well, but, again, I cared more about the ice cream sandwiches at Carvel than who was leading the country. The car ran, the ice cream was cold and I had a decent pair of shoes ... what did I care about whom was running things?
I was curious, though, as to whom he voted for. He had invited me into the booth, so certainly he wasn’t scared of me scrutinizing his ballot. So I asked, “Dad, who did you vote for president?”
“Larry Holmes,” he said. “He was the only name on the list I recognized!”
At the time, Larry Holmes the boxer was three days from defending his heavyweight boxing title against James “Bonecrusher” Smith, so his name was in the sports headlines. Dad, though, voted for the other Larry Holmes — on the Communist Party ticket!
Obviously, he knew who was going to win the presidential election because he threw away his vote. Reagan won in a landslide. Larry Holmes, of the Workers World Party, received 17,983 votes — one of those being from my father.
Let’s face it, Donald Trump is going to win Mississippi. Southern Miss will win the national championship in football before Joe Biden will carry the state. Picking Trump in Mississippi is the safest bet since Reagan for president, Secretariat to win the Triple Crown in 1973 and Rocky to knock out the Rooskie in Rocky IV. Biden has no chance.
Did you know on the Mississippi ballot, there will be seven other candidates on the presidential ballot? Oh, yes, and not just any candidates.
Phil Collins — I can feel it in the air tonight — is running for president as an Independent. Could Phil pull an upset?
A fella named Howie Hawkins — sounds like the name of a kid I picked on in elementary school — is running on the Green Party ticket.
Another pair of Independents also are seeking the presidency — Brock Pierce and Kanye West.
Surely you know who Kanye West is — he’s insane, but a nice addition to a presidential race that has been bordering on insanity for months now.
But who is this Brock Pierce? That name sounds familiar, much in the way Larry Holmes must have rung familiar in Dad’s head. Think child actor. Think hockey ... Yes, The Mighty Ducks! Emilio Estevez played the coach named Gordon Bombay, but the child actor who played Gordon’s younger self is indeed Brock Pierce. He last acted in 1997 in a TV movie titled “Legend of the Lost Tomb.” And while not having the Hollywood pedigree of Ronald Reagan, he does have one thing in common with the president my Dad snubbed 36 years ago — he did act.
So, if you want to have some fun and bring your kid to vote with you, consider a vote for Kanye or even Brock or even that Brit-turned-U.S.-presidential candidate, the crooner Phil Collins.
Don’t worry, Trump has Mississippi locked down. No one has to know what you did. I think I was the only one who ever knew about Dad’s vote for the World Worker’s Party candidate in 1984. The more I learned about communism in America at the time, I am mighty glad no one else ever found out.
Voting for a communist would be as asinine as voting for Joe Biden ... or Kanye West.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call.
Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.