Assuming the snakes who slither around the halls of Congress have not avoided the end of the world volume 20 by signing some sort of ridiculous spending plan, this is how the next two days likely will pan out.
Every six or eight months, Congress will be on the brink of running out of money. Well, not really, but it will be the moment they have reached the latest iteration of the “debt ceiling will have to be raised.”
At this point, kids, let’s just say it — there is no debt ceiling. It is ridiculous even to think about it with these people running things. Trillions here, trillions there … what the heck, keep printing!
But there has to be some sort of threat to get the population worried, then it can look like those overseeing this destruction are serious about solving something. But they are not serious about solving — anything except their own re-election.
As it stands right now, according to U.S.debtclock.org, the United States is $31.4 trillion in debt. For even a semblance of perspective, if you spent $1 million per day every day, it would take you 84,878 years — give or take a year or two — to pay that off.
Also included are the unfunded liabilities as Americans give birth to fewer future workers while the population is living much longer. Unfunded liabilities are the money that has been promised, but not quite paid for. For Medicare and Social Security, that unfunded liability is $173 trillion. The train wreck that has been predicted for decades is still impending, just when?
But if enough people knew about it or cared, how could our irresponsible politicians get away with putting us more than $31 trillion in debt?
So this week, those same politicians who have gotten us into this mess will try to justify to the people — the 10 or 30 who are paying attention — again lifting the debt ceiling. And what good is a ceiling if every time someone gets near it, it just moves farther away?
Here is how it will be done:
Sen. Chuck Schumer will take to the Senate floor, likely Wednesday (this column is being written on Monday). He will stand in front of the microphone with his little glasses at the end of his nose. He will say something like this:
“My dear friends. We have reached another point in America where we find it imperative — deadly imperative — to continue to fund our government. My friends on the other side of the aisle, they want to play political games with your family.
“In this spirit of the Christmas season, it is beyond the scale of heartlessness, the same heartlessness shown by Ebenezer Scrooge in that timeless Dickens classic ‘A Christmas Carol.’ But if Republicans have their way, that is what you will have — an empty kitchen table, grandma unable to visit, Santa Claus — yes, even Santa Claus — will be affected if we cannot find a way to raise the debt ceiling and allow this government to fund its obligations.”
Republicans will take to the lectern:
“My friend, Mr. Schumer, is mistaken. It is the recklessness of the Democrat Party that has gotten us into this mess in the first place. We were promised that last time would be the last time, yet here they are — tax-and-spend liberals — trying to clear out what little you have left in your checkbook. If Mr. Schumer’s party can not get control of spending, we will not be a part of fixing his mess.”
Three hours later, Schumer is on MSNBC: “The fact is, Republicans are simply heartless. If we cannot fund our government, the economy will collapse. Social Security checks will stop being printed, we will stop sending billions to Ukraine (insert laughter here) and grandma, once again, will be forced to choose between dog food and Tylenol.”
We are now about 24 hours before the “debt ceiling” is reached. The pressure is mounting on Republicans, who still stand firm about raising the debt ceiling. Cable news hosts blast the GOP as heartless, racists, sexists, homophobic and transphobic if they do not support the latest spending plan.
But wait, a one-week stop-gap spending plan to give both sides time to carve up more of their piece of the pie. That pushes armageddon back to Dec. 23 — two days before Christmas!! Oh My Gosh, Charlie Brown, No!!
There has been no progress. It is one day before the deadline. Schumer shows up again, this time on CNN: “Can you imagine Christmas without Santa?” A tear streams from his face, escaping years of botox containment.
We are now 12 hours from the end of the world, and who shows up? Mercy, no, it’s Lindsey Graham. He is cozying up to Sean Hannity on the radio, Hannity asks him about the debt ceiling.
“Let’s be clear,” Graham says at 3 p.m., “we want no part of the Democrats trying to bankrupt this country! They have played this game time and time again and, let’s be clear about something here, it’s not happening again. The jig is up. There is nothing else to say.”
Five hours later, uh oh, Graham is out there again. The pressure is mounting. Debt ceiling. No more Christmas …
“I just had a meeting with the majority leader and let him know my feelings about this whole mess,” Graham says. “I hate it, I really do, but this is too important. Do you want to look into a child’s eye who wakes up Sunday morning knowing that you could have done something to help that child?
“Not just that, but this ‘bi-partisan plan filled with compromise by both sides’ will get spending under control, will reduce taxes, lower prescription drugs, get people working again and, most importantly, we will have a Christmas where everyone — and I mean this from the hills of South Ca’a-l-eye-na to the halls of D.C., it will be a Merry Christmas.
“But, Sean, let me also say this, right here, to the American people: ‘The next time Sen. Schumer plays these games with the American people, it will be a much different outcome. I can promise you that.’”
Two hours later in a dark room somewhere, maybe in the Capitol, Graham and Schumer will break open the expensive bottle of bourbon.
They will sit and drink and laugh at every single one of us.
