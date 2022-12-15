Sean Murphy mug

Sean Murphy

Assuming the snakes who slither around the halls of Congress have not avoided the end of the world volume 20 by signing some sort of ridiculous spending plan, this is how the next two days likely will pan out.

Every six or eight months, Congress will be on the brink of running out of money. Well, not really, but it will be the moment they have reached the latest iteration of the “debt ceiling will have to be raised.”

