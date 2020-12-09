Watching the Alabama beatdown of LSU on Saturday night, I found myself questioning my own goodness as a human being as an Alabama player pushed out of bounds cleared out an assistant coach — a white-haired assistant coach.
The sickos at CBS replayed it several times, in slow motion, watching this poor guy get cleaned out.
I laughed. For heaven’s sake, what is wrong with me?
I have Schadenfreude, a term I had no knowledge of before thinking again of that coach, four days later, getting rolled over.
According to Psychologytoday, ”There is part of our brain that gets turned on when we are rewarded at someone else’s expense. Schadenfreude is when we laugh at someone else’s misfortune. Schadenfreude comes from the two German words, Schaden and Freude, harm and joy. We’ve all done it, even if we are not proud of it. Your friend trips and spills coffee on their shirt. You may feel compassion, but part of you also chuckles. If your boss trips and spills coffee you may laugh a lot, but perhaps not out loud! Even if you think you are joking, laughing at someone else’s expense, that other person may not take it as a joke. But for some people, and perhaps for all of us, someone else’s misfortune feels strangely satisfying.”
I don’t use that as complete forgiveness, but at least I know I am far from being alone.
But watching this coach also brought back some ”time in the trenches” covering high school football. As a veteran ”old man” covering football, it is safe to stand out of the way, from the 20s to the end zone on a football field. We watch and take notes.
For a youngster, the thrill of the game is getting in the middle of it all for every stat down to the yard. It is exhilarating and terribly dangerous.
Stand in the wrong spot with an irate coach and you get, ”Dammit, Murph ...” with a two-handed shove to the chest!
No spot on the field, though, is safe from getting taken out. Anyone football watcher has seen it ... How many of you have had it happen?
A dear friend, who I know is reading this, was nearly knocked unconscious on the sidelines by a Vicksburg High player. He opened his eyes and saw double. To this day, he will swear I got out of the way at the last second, but there is no video proof of that. On the sidelines, it is every man and woman for his or her self.
Our own Mark Thornton, while I was in the warm safety of the Hinds Community College press box, took a speeding receiver’s head to his knee, swiping him sideways. Mark had been shooting with a Hinds’ camera after a staff photographer failed to show and, not wanting to hurt the equipment, he landed on his chin to keep from breaking the borrowed equipment.
The player who hit him, who Mark had been covering in the pages of The Vicksburg Post for years, thought he killed him.
Mark shook off medical help — anyone who knows him will believe that story — and finished shooting the game. He limped and admitted — way later — that ”it really hurts.” For Mark to say that, well, I would have been in a hospital already.
It took until a few days later when Mark’s knee swole up to the size of a softball and, under threat of possible amputation, he finally took days off from work.
He recovered fully. Thank God.
I hope he wouldn’t be too mad about me getting a chuckle out of him getting cleared out. I certainly wasn’t chuckling at how bad he actually did get hurt.
By the grace of God, I avoided a trip to UMC in Jackson when I could still scurry up and down the sidelines. I was standing on the sidelines, about 2 yards from the field, clipboard in hand at the stadium across the street at Provine High School in Jackson.
I had been concerned all night about gunshots in the neighborhood in which Provine in located. Not scared, but certainly aware. Warren Central and Provine were both running teams.
The Vikings called for a run in my general direction. I had a prairie’s worth of out-of-bounds space to work with.
The play started my way, and I sashayed to the left in a cocky display of being a veteran football reporter.
I sashayed not far enough, coming face-to-face with a running back about whom I had written a recent feature story. Good kid.
When you are about to get cleared out — and it was about to happen to me — you drop whatever you have, fold your arms and brace for impact. I was a stout fella, but this 180-pounder had on a suit of armor.
Seconds before impact, I hear, ”Sorry, Mr. Murphy ... Sorry, Mr. Murphy ...”
Clipboard toward the street. Pen toward the hood. Glasses ... Oh, whew, still on the face. Legs? Check. Arms? Check.
Lesssss go!
It is by no means fun to get run over on the sideline. But when I think of getting cleaned out at Provine, had I not been the one taking a facemask to the noggin, I would have cracked up, too. I crack up now thinking about it.
We have a few weeks of college and professional football remaining. As you watch, pay attention to the poor sap on the sideline who gets cleaned out. You will probably chuckle before showing concern.
Harm and joy to everyone!
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
