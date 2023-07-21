Service for new deacons
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will have a deacons’ ordination service for Brother Marauo Davis and Brother Joey Smith at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. The guest speaker will be Rev. Darron Chapman, who is pastor of Philadelphia Baptist Church.
Revival Aug. 13-16
Pleasant Grove Moss Church (1566 County Road 8) will host its annual revival Aug. 13-16 with the theme “Give Me That Old Time Religion.” The service on Sunday, Aug. 13 will begain at 1:30 p.m. and the following services will be at 7 each night. Rev. Jamie Altman of Bethlehem Community Church will be the guest speaker. Pastors, choirs and other church families are invited.
106th anniversary
Pleasant Grove Moss Church (1566 County Road 8) will celebrate its 106th anniversary with a special service starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Lunch will be served.
