While I realize it is impossible to avoid all complaints from our citizens and visitors, nevertheless, the City of Laurel desires to give you as much information as possible as it pertains to the infrastructure work that is taking place.
Two of our major north/south thoroughfares, 5th Avenue and 13th Avenue, are almost impossible to travel. If you do not live on these streets, please make every effort to avoid them — not only for your state of mind, but also for the well-being of your vehicle — to allow the contractor to complete the work.
These streets are filled with holes that are being created because of the construction, and with the enormous amounts of rain we are receiving, it only makes the problem worse, for as soon as the contractor fills a hole, the rain washes it back out. Some may feel that we should go ahead and pave the area, but that would be wasteful, in that the construction has not been completed, which would mean digging back into the area that was paved.
The contractor does, however, attempt to patch trenches, when it warrants, to make your drive less bothersome. The posted speed limit on both of these streets is 30 mph, but believe me, if you attempt to drive 30 mph, you and your vehicle both will regret it. The current contract from DNA of Gulfport is scheduled to end on Aug. 2. This is just the infrastructure work, water, sewer and drainage.
They are expected to ask for an extension to finish some additional sewer work and some additional storm-water work that was discovered after excavating the sites. This extension will probably be in the neighborhood of 35-45 days, which will place the project completion date some time in October. After that is completed, we will then advertise for bids on the actual paving. I do believe you will be highly satisfied when these two major arteries are completed.
Another highly traveled area is an east-to-west corridor, 10th Street from Wansley Road to 16th Avenue. We know that is a rough ride also, filled with many holes due to the replacing of the water and sewer lines, which the City of Laurel has wisely chosen to accomplish prior to undertaking the paving of the street. The good thing about this street is that it is about to paved. The contractor was actually mobilizing there Monday morning, so look for a much smoother ride in the next couple weeks.
You cannot mention rough streets without talking about Parker Drive. Parker Drive also has had water and sewer lines replaced and, during the process, it just destroyed the driving surface of the street. Unfortunately, that is the cost of the progress that is being made there. Parker Drive has now had the preparations made to enable the street to be paved from Old Bay Springs Road to Highway 15 North. That should be done soon after 10th Street is completed. That will be another east-west corridor that will be in much better shape.
During this current phase of approximately $3 million worth of paving, along with Parker Drive and 10th Street, we will also have paving done on Northwood Drive, Sunrise Drive, the Bay Circle Area, 7th Avenue, Miss. Avenue, 12th Street, Yates Avenue, North 4th Avenue, 8th Street, Gladiolus Drive, Iris Drive, the Sandra and Rebecca Street area and Commerce Street.
There was a television show that aired years ago called “Bewitched,” where the main character could twitch her nose and things would instantly happen. That show was make-believe. The paving and preparation for paving in the City of Laurel is real life in real time. I wish, and I know that you do also, that someone could twitch their nose and make all these sewer lines, water lines and storm water lines be replaced, and also have the streets paved, but it won’t happen like that.
We, as the city, cannot promise you that we will keep the dust off your vehicles, we cannot guarantee that you will not face a detour sign or a closed road or a delay as a piece of heavy equipment finishes a specific task. We are not intentionally inconveniencing you. That is simply what it takes to accomplish the job.
On the other hand, if you see anything that we are doing while repairing the streets that you feel is making you unsafe, please give me a call at 601-428-6401, and we will rectify it as soon as possible.
I ask that you please be patient with us as we continue to improve the streets, and more than that, I ask you to be careful in these construction areas. We are cognizant of the fact that the streets need attention. We have a solid, effective and workable plan and we are putting it into place every day.
Call me with comments, criticisms or suggestions.
•
Johnny Magee is mayor of the City of Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.