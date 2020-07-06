It turns out that when you leave for a few days, the old middle school will be burned to the ground when you come back.
Paul McCartney released “Live and Let Die” on July 7, 1973, and it did better in the U.S. by reaching No. 2 on the charts versus No. 9 in the U.K. That’s hilarious. More importantly, the Yardbirds ended their final U.S. tour July 7, 1968.
So the guitarist of that band, name of Jimmy, wanted to keep the group going as “The New Yardbirds.” That was going to go over REAL well, like a “lead zeppelin,” you might say. Jimmy Page and the others thought that was an interesting phrase, so they botched the spelling and made it their band name. Also hilarious.
To tell you the truth, this has little to do with what’s on my mind. Kaileigh Schmidt is on my mind — the fallout that ensued after her release from the Jones County Adult Detention Center. Now that all of it’s over, I’ve reached a point, one at which I do not want to think about Kaileigh Schmidt and the fallout that ensued, because I’d gotten the absolute biggest helping of the ordeal, next to her family, since that day at justice court.
Two days after the circus on the justice court steps, I told Mark Thornton, “The only way this continues is if the people in this story keep egging it on.”
Well, I was right. I think the smoke is mostly clear now, though.
For anyone out of that loop, Schmidt was arrested for inciting threats of injury against her father and stepmother. She’d published racist texts she alleged were from them; the internet had a predictable reaction.
Her parents dropped those charges, no lawyer needed. Until those guys Carlos Moore and Javaron Buckley showed up. They’re two black lawyers — a point they emphasized — who’d come from Grenada and Chicago, respectively, to “defend Kaileigh.” I should clarify they really never did that, per my sources and per Kaileigh. They were involved in a shouting match with the girl’s cousin on the justice court steps, as a lot of readers — and viewers, since there was plenty of video available on our website, are aware.
It all seemed too convenient. The lawyers showed up to go after this “unconstitutional arrest” just after Mr. George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. (Again I point out that Schmidt was released at that point.) Everybody was primed to back these guys up, because, of course, there are only ever two sides in any given politically charged situation. That way we can all simplify and compartmentalize accordingly.
A lot of people egged the situation on, against the wishes of the Schmidt family and Kaileigh herself. Rumors were spread unverified. A lot of people sided with Buckley, Javaron and “Kaileigh,” or rather this idea that Kaileigh needed their help. There seemed to be a rationale spurned by the George Floyd events that if you didn’t side with the two black lawyers, you were a bootlicker. A bootlicker is someone who supports police. But those of us in the real world know that there are always more than two sides.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was at the center of conspiracy theories circulating online. Sheriff Joe Berlin was apparently working with Schmidt’s father, according to these theories. They had her trapped and they forced her to make an apology video in which she confirmed she’s safe and, I quote, “not kidnapped.”
So let’s round up the events into a nice little package and see how everyone looks at the end of the day.
There were calls for Kaileigh’s release after she was arrested. Her parents dropped it and she was released. The two lawyers, with her biological mom, came bumbling to the courthouse for a press conference that day and said, “We haven’t heard from Kaileigh.”
A bunch of people online then said, “Kaileigh is kidnapped.” They called on the JCSD to investigate; which they did. They called on the Leader-Call to investigate; which we did. Both found that Kaileigh was fine. That wasn’t good enough, because it wasn’t “proof,” even though there was far less proof that Kaileigh was kidnapped.
Then Kaileigh was called to check on Kaileigh. She did so, and found that Kaileigh was fine. Well, the internet didn’t like that. Her video was said to be coerced by her father —maybe even the sheriff. According to one particularly loud armchair activist who perhaps thought she was being helpful, Kaileigh’s video was “proof” that she was being held hostage.
Proof. It’s laughable.
It’s also laughable to think that I or the sheriff’s office would conspire to silence a 21-year-old girl who was having some family drama. Life isn’t a movie, guys. And I’m more of a relax-on-the-porch kind of guy, not a kidnap-young-women kind of guy, for what it’s worth. If any of these people were interested in helping Kaileigh and not drumming up some short-lived internet fame, they would have left it all alone. They would not have spread those rumors.
On the 12th anniversary of the Yardbirds’ split, Led Zeppelin played their final concert July 7, 1980, closing their show in West Berlin with “Whole Lotta Love.”
•
Jack Hammett is a Leader-Call reporter.
