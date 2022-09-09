Imagine being one of the last of the “Greatest Generation”… a World War II veteran … a hero who fought the Nazis, defeated Hitler and saved the world. Out of 16 million American WWII vets, there are now only around 240,000 left, with a whopping 234 dying every day. But imagine being one of those remaining American heroes.  

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

Now imagine being one of those heroes, sitting down to watch Joe Biden’s speech last week and being called “an extremist,” a “threat to the country” and a “semi-fascist” simply because he supports Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda over Biden’s socialist totalitarian policies. 

