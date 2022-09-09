Imagine being one of the last of the “Greatest Generation”… a World War II veteran … a hero who fought the Nazis, defeated Hitler and saved the world. Out of 16 million American WWII vets, there are now only around 240,000 left, with a whopping 234 dying every day. But imagine being one of those remaining American heroes.
Now imagine being one of those heroes, sitting down to watch Joe Biden’s speech last week and being called “an extremist,” a “threat to the country” and a “semi-fascist” simply because he supports Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda over Biden’s socialist totalitarian policies.
I can’t imagine how outraged I would be if I had risked my life, experienced the horrors of war up close, possibly stormed the beaches of Normandy to save the world against real, unbridled, extreme fascism, only to have this most pathetic excuse for a president turn around and call me a “semi-fascist.”
Well, maybe I can imagine how outraged that veteran would be because I was Incredible Hulk-sized outraged for them. And not only for them but for every patriotic, freedom-loving American who voted for Donald Trump in 2020.
Our managing editor Sean Murphy was outraged too. He began sending me texts with the beginnings of our “KISS OUR … umm, Donkey” editorial response while Biden was still speaking on Thursday night. I immediately said, “Let’s go for it,” knowing that we would get some blowback. By Friday morning, I was so livid about Biden’s speech, which was staged with lighting and military personnel that truly resembled a Hitler rally itself, that I said let’s put it on the front page. Ad director Courtney Creel rightly pointed out that the advertiser who had purchased the strip ad across the top of the paper may not appreciate being in such close proximity to “KISS OUR DONKEY,” so we moved it back to the editorial page.
Of course, that didn’t stop us from receiving messages like this one from J. McGee, who emailed: “I saw the headline that every little kid in Laurel sees about the Biden speech. How disappointing of a news agency. Sad.” My response to J. McGee was: “Incredibly, your disappointment is with a hometown newspaper for a photo of a donkey instead of the ‘President of the United States’ that called half of the citizens he is supposed to lead ‘semi-fascist,’ some of whom fought against real fascism during World War II. Shame on you and shame on this faux-President.”
Let’s face it, McGee probably isn’t really stupid enough to believe that little kids read the editorial pages of newspapers. However, if you are a Biden supporter, it is too difficult to argue that calling half the country “extremists” and “semi-fascists” is something an American President should do … so, instead, go after the “little kid” angle so you can still criticize the paper instead of the faux-president.
What is shocking to me is that every American isn’t outraged by the creepy, dystopian, Ministry of Truth, Hitleresque speech that Biden delivered last week. If you call yourself a true American — whether you are a Democrat, Independent or Republican — you should be pissed off that the so-called President of the United States used the military and the office of the president to deliver what amounted to an over-the-top, vitriol-filled hate speech directed at the president’s political opponents. This is unheard of in American presidential history, and it is just another blow in a long line of blows that the Biden administration has delivered to the American people.
I rarely give Democrat-allied networks like NBC, CBS and ABC credit, but those three networks did see through Biden’s malarky about his speech being about “the assault on American democracy” and didn’t air what amounted to a half-hour of a creepy, old, pathetic lifelong politician spitting and shouting Democrat propaganda in what was clearly a campaign strategy to take away the focus from the things that really should be important to Americans, such as inflation, energy independence, the southern border, employee shortages, runaway crime, fentanyl deaths, ludicrous government spending and socialist democrat policies such as the New Green Deal and the transfer of student loans onto the backs of American taxpayers.
Biden and the Democrats can’t talk about any of these issues before the midterms because they are all losers. All they can do is supersize their usual “vote for us because the other side is racist” campaign tactic and turn it into “vote for us because the other side are now extremists and semi-fascist.”
It doesn’t even matter to them that the leader of this “extremist” and “semi-fascist MAGA Movement”, Donald Trump held office for four years and has a track record that doesn’t include a single “extreme” or “semi-fascist” policy. No, quite the opposite. Instead, the dangerous orange MAGA-MAN’s record shows that his policies led to the lowest unemployment in history for minorities and women. It shows that America was much stronger and gas prices were much lower when Trump made us energy independent. It shows that Americans would have been better off if Biden hadn’t shut down Trump’s border policies and the building of the wall. It shows that Trump’s pro-business and pro-job policies grew the economy into one of the most robust and prosperous times in American history.
On the flip side, it took Biden and his socialist, big-government policies less than two years to completely run the country into the ground. There is absolutely no way for anyone to argue that we are better off now then we were under Donald Trump. Instead, what they want you to believe is that Trump and his supporters are “extremists,” “semi-fascists” and “a danger to democracy”… they can’t argue policy or facts … they can only scream “fire!” to inflict fear into their base. They’re desperate and will do anything to hold on to power — power that has made lifelong politicians like Biden himself multimillionaires.
It is time that every American woke up and realized that Joe Biden and his ilk are despicable human beings who don’t care and never have cared about the best interests of regular Americans … black, white or hispanic. Swamp creatures like Biden only care about enriching themselves and their privileged families. Biden has sold out the country to every special interest who was willing to pay for it, including China and Ukraine.
Because Trump and his supporters want to bring an end to the swamp and sleazy, on-the-take politicians like Biden, McConnell and Pelosi, they must be stopped. They must convince you we are the enemy so that you won’t pay attention to those who have been stabbing you in the back and stealing your money for decades.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
