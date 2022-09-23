I recently moved back to the Free State and had a little bit of culture shock, despite living in the South my entire life. 

Sarah Flynt

The city of Laurel is famous, again. And this time it’s not for the horrifying work of the KKK, or the uprising of Newt Knight’s company during the civil war. But for being a beautiful small town, with some incredibly talented people and very rich history. 

