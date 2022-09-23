I recently moved back to the Free State and had a little bit of culture shock, despite living in the South my entire life.
The city of Laurel is famous, again. And this time it’s not for the horrifying work of the KKK, or the uprising of Newt Knight’s company during the civil war. But for being a beautiful small town, with some incredibly talented people and very rich history.
This is who we are, who we’ve always been.
The South is a special and strange place, where you either feel welcomed and embraced or like you’ve got to hide who you are.
Friends, I’m here to tell you — I’m not hiding.
I know there are more folks like me out there. More born-and-raised Southerners with a little bit (or a whole lot) of lean to the left.
I can’t be the only one. I know I’m not. I’ve spoken to a rare few Southern Democrats originally from my beloved hometown. Most have moved away, pursuing careers in education, medicine and the arts. Some stuck around, and I cherish our camaraderie. Being a Democrat in the South is a lonely business.
A few weeks ago, I wrote a letter to the editor in response to Jim Cegielski’s opinion article about extremism. I was pleasantly surprised with the response I received, both from the author of that article (and owner of this paper) and the editor of this newspaper, regarding my written response. That letter was the catalyst for this guest columnist spot.
It’s amazing what happens when you speak up instead of cowering in a corner. An opportunity is a set of circumstances that makes it possible to do something.
This is my opportunity. I am grateful to have it.
Being blue in a sea of red can be intimidating. Before I run errands or go to a community event, I question what I’m wearing and how I look. Is it obvious that I have different opinions and thoughts than the majority of folks? Is my “I dissent” tank top with the Ruth Bader Ginsburg quote on the back offensive? Will someone approach me? Are they talking about me under their breath? Are they whispering about the lady with the RBG tank top, tattoos and nose ring? Maybe so. Will that stop me from being me? Absolutely not.
I love the people in this beautiful county, but after reading several articles written by some ultra-conservative writers, I started to think that the people of this county might not love me back.
I recently read a letter to the editor about my own letter to the editor. This gentleman called my opinions “demonic.” Wow. Just wow. Is that what all ultra-conservatives think about dems?
According to that response, dems are boogeymen hiding in a dark corner, waiting to pounce and force our socialist ideals on unwitting passersby while we force hormone therapy on innocent children. We only come out after midnight, and we put sugar in our grits! (Obviously, I’m kidding … Who does that?)
This is exactly the kind of thinking I’m trying to dispel.
Sometimes I feel as though Democrats are not considered real live people by our conservative counterparts. It’s almost as if we are an idea that lives inside the heads of the Fox News junkies.
In the conservative South, Democrats are persona non grata. How did it get this way, and how do we fix it? That’s where I hope to enter the narrative.
I hope you, dear reader, will help me do that.
We go to church, we attend community events and we shop at the same grocery stores. We dodge the same potholes and we want our team to win the big game. We breathe the same air and drink the same water.
My intention with this platform is to find more blue dots like me, establish some common ground with my conservative friends and fight the stigma of voting blue. And maybe even to present the idea of voting for the person over the party. (Shocking!)
In the future, I hope to help some of my conservative friends understand the thought process of a “scary” liberal. Maybe they’ll find we’re not that scary at all.
Above all else, my core values are probably the same as most of the people who subscribe to this newspaper. Faith, family and friendship (and football … don’t forget about football).
I plan on covering some pretty controversial topics with this new platform, including human rights, abortion, gun control, taxes, bail-outs, politicians, marijuana, Wall Street, health care, immigration and many more.
And you’ll notice, at the bottom of this article, is my email address. I want to hear from you, dear reader. I was warned that if I shared my email address, folks might come out of the woodwork to attack me and my thoughts/ideas. Well, it’s already happened, so might as well dive right in, huh?
I’ve been there before, and I’m sure I’ll be there again.
Tell me what you want to know. I’ll answer the whys, the whats, the hows as best I can.
It is possible that we can coexist with our ultra-conservative peers peacefully. Heck, we might even become friends. Wouldn’t that be lovely?
Guest columnist Sarah Flynt
can be reached
