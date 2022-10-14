We’ve had multiple reports that Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults has gone into businesses in Ellisville to ask them to not advertise with the Laurel Leader-Call. One of these reports came directly from a prominent longtime Leader-Call advertiser, so there is little doubt to the veracity of the claim.

Jim Cegielski

The real question is why would the Mayor of Ellisville want to put the local newspaper out of business? How would that serve the people he is supposed to represent? And, more importantly, what exactly does Buckhaults think the Leader-Call did to deserve being put out of business?

