We’ve had multiple reports that Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults has gone into businesses in Ellisville to ask them to not advertise with the Laurel Leader-Call. One of these reports came directly from a prominent longtime Leader-Call advertiser, so there is little doubt to the veracity of the claim.
The real question is why would the Mayor of Ellisville want to put the local newspaper out of business? How would that serve the people he is supposed to represent? And, more importantly, what exactly does Buckhaults think the Leader-Call did to deserve being put out of business?
This all stems from a story about a gun range. A few weeks back, Leader-Call reporter Josh Beasley ran a story on an Ellisville business, The Hunters Edge, being turned down by the City of Ellisville to open up a gun range. Beasley talked to Hunters Edge owners Laurie and Lang Rogers and took down their side of the story. He also attempted to talk to Buckhaults and Billy Browning, who was the head of the Ordinance Committee, to get the city’s side of the story. Buckhaults never responded at all, and Browning said he was out of the country and would get up with Beasley when he got back. Apparently, it’s a long trip because Josh still hasn’t heard from Browning.
We’re still waiting to hear back from anyone with the City of Ellisville who will explain why the Hunters Edge was stopped from opening a gun range. It is a fair question and, for the life of me, I don’t understand why the mayor thinks it’s not. This was a gun range that would have directly benefited the taxpayers of Ellisville, as not only would it have brought in more tax revenue, but the owners were willing to let the City of Ellisville Police Department use the facility at no charge.
Maybe Buckhaults, Browning and other city officials DO HAVE a good reason. All they have to do is tell us the reason, and we will report it. As a matter of fact, Buckhaults could write his own column explaining the decision to the people of Ellisville, and we would run it immediately. Why would the Mayor of Ellisville think that the citizens he represents don’t deserve to know why this decision was made?
The fact that instead of giving us a single reason, calling us to explain or penning an answer, Buckhaults would rather tell people to stop advertising in the Leader-Call speaks volumes about what that reason might be and about Buckhaults’ own character. Is he embarrassed about why the gun range was turned down? Was it turned down for his personal dislike of Laurie and Lang Rogers, as opposed as to what’s best for the City of Elllisville? Is Buckhaults anti-Second Amendment, anti-business or simply a Biden-like dictator who doesn’t think he has to answer to the people and thinks the media should be a propaganda arm of the government?
A reason, Mayor. All we asked for was a reason. How hard is that?
As for trying to punish the Leader-Call for being a watchdog for the community, which is a responsibility that we take seriously, Buckhaults may want to pay attention to history. The last politician who declared his own personal war on this newspaper for doing our job … well, we all know how that ended. And that politician was a lot more powerful and popular than Lynn Buckhaults.
I don’t know Buckhaults personally. Maybe he is a nice guy who simply doesn’t know what the role of a public servant is nor what the role of a newspaper is. If this is the case, I would suggest that he sit down with Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and get a quick tutorial. Magee could give him a master class, if he desired such.
I can guarantee you that if Hunters Edge had been turned down for a gun range inside the City of Laurel, Mayor Magee would have bent over backward to let us know why … and we would have reported what he said. It’s how the public official/newspaper relationship is supposed to work.
Anytime we have a question regarding anything the City of Laurel does, Magee always makes time to answer us. He does that because he realizes that is the best way to communicate with the residents he represents and serves. He knows that if we are asking the question, countless residents want to know the answer.
Even when he is talking about issues that aren’t real popular — such as the extensive road work in Laurel that affected so many businesses — he still doesn’t shy away from the topic. You may not like his answer, but he is going to do his best to explain what is happening and why it’s happening. One thing is certain — Magee is never going to lock himself inside City Hall and hope an issue blows over so that he doesn’t have to talk about it. That’s something a child does, not the mayor of a city.
And not only will Magee get back to you, he will get back to you promptly. On Monday morning, I received a call from someone who asked if I had heard that Mayor Magee had plans to run for Congress. I told the caller that I hadn’t heard that, but I would ask him about it. At 10:42 on Monday morning, I sent Magee an email asking him if he had plans to run for Congress, and exactly 20 minutes later, I received his reply stating that “no” he had no such plans to run for Congress, but if he ever did, he would “announce it in the Leader-Call.”
By the way, I’ve always said that I would never vote for another Democrat running for a national office; however, if Magee does ever run for Congress, I would make an exception. But first, I’d try to talk him into changing parties, as Mayor Magee is a lot more conservative than a lot of Republicans I know.
The reason that Magee would get my vote is because he knows what it means to be a public servant. And he’s practiced it from his very first term as mayor, when we saw him in his three-piece suit picking up garbage off the street after a downtown event. He knows he works for the people, that he serves the people and that he answers to the people. It’s a lesson that so many elected leaders seem to have forgotten.
Ellisville Mayor Lynn Buckhaults seems to fit in that camp, but I hope he sees the error of his ways. He should be ashamed of his behavior. Can you imagine going into a business and saying, “Hey, would you stop advertising with the Leader-Call for me?” And the business responding, “Why?” And him answering, “Well, they ran a story about us not approving a gun range, and they wanted me to tell them why.”
Seriously, Mayor Buckhaults, how are you not embarrassed by that?
Jim Cegielski is publisher of
the Leader-Call.
Email him at
