Read more, react less
Look in the mirror and repeat 10 times: “Don’t feed the trolls ... Don’t feed the trolls ... Don’t feed the trolls ...” That’s what I do to deal with stupidity on social media. It’s just a more direct way of saying, “Read more, react less,” I guess, and I’ve been saying it to a lot lately — to people running for office, in particular.
Here’s my typical speech to those who are under assault by the Krazy Keyboard Klan (hope that acronym triggers them as much as it delights me to assign it to them): “They’re going to be against you no matter what facts or evidence you present. Remember, it takes just a handful of people to make a whole lot of noise on Facebook. Even if it’s 100 or 200 people, it’s still just 100 or 200 people in a county of almost 70,000 people. Stop letting them control you. That’s what’s wrong with our country. The emotionally unequipped people who produce no goods or services have been given all the power in local, state and federal institutions and corporations. Ignore them and you take away their power!”
It probably comes off as preachy, but since I suffer from a rare condition called self-awareness, the last thing I say is: “I understand how tempting it is to get on there and set someone straight, especially when they’re so stupid and so ill-informed. I struggle with it daily. I’m talking to myself as much as I’m talking to you.”
Facebook doesn’t pay my bills or feed me, so I try not to spend any time feeding it and the fungus it and other social-media sites are spreading across America. My contempt is personal and professional, since the multibillion-dollar companies take the work that old-school reporters like me do to help drive traffic, then they pocket the profits — without paying a penny to the people who do the heavy lifting.
That business model, plus what passes as “reporting” these days, add up to what we see as “news” and the uncivil discourse that devolves from there.
Our own Erin Napier was at the center of one of these cutting-edge reports not long ago. She and Ben went to the CMA Awards, sat with and ultimately presented their good friend Chris Stapleton with the Male Vocalist of the Year award. Cool, huh? Of course. Fans from all over said so ... but a couple of folks made unflattering comments about the dress that her friend Drew Barrymore helped her find, and next thing you know, that becomes a headline. Why? Because Morgan Stapleton “clapped back” at one of them, as the headline screamed. She meant well, I’m sure ... but she made an unhappy misfit believe her opinion mattered. Other unhappy misfits surely took note.
On a much smaller scale, a few weeks ago, a proud mom posted a photo of junior high girls going to a formal dance here. One moron commented about the cut of their dresses, and the reaction was about the same as what would happen if he’d thrown a rock on top of a tin-roofed henhouse. The clucking continued for days.
Almost all of what creates the coveted “reader engagement” is opinion-oriented. “Reporters” monitor Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, etc. and pick up something that’s posted on one of those platforms — usually an opinion from someone with a lot of followers, of course, to piggyback on that established popularity — then paste it under a provocative headline and their byline with a few new words about the “uproar” it’s caused, and, BAM!, they’re driving traffic to their site, too. Simple, effective, profitable ... and destructive.
Those “reporters” tune in to popular shows and essentially follow the same formula, quoting snippets of, say, Tucker Carlson’s commentary or a Howard Stern or Joe Rogan interview, then present them in a way that will provoke the KKK to set the posts ablaze. It’s the laziest “journalism,” yet it makes the most money, plus it powers public policy. Even worse, it feeds the egos of celebrities because they get hailed as heroes or villains, depending on what side of this twisted culture they’re on. The message to them is loud and clear. And it sends the message to everyone else that opinions are what’s important, and you want to align yourself with the cool side to be in the clique. Woe be to those who aren’t in step.
We’re probably too far gone to fix it all now, but I’ve put a lot of thought into this, and I sincerely believe that if we all pull together, we can make things better. Ready for me to reveal my secret formula for fixing this scourge on society? OK, it’s complicated, so pay attention and try to follow me ...
We may begin to Make America Great Again if we do this: Nothing.
That’s right. The path to victory is precisely what half the country loved about the lockdowns that started three years ago — doing nothing. Funny, that’s about the same time that social media seemed to get a steroid shot (a shot that was way more effective than the one for COVID, by the way) and the addicts perfected their ability to harness power for evil purposes and personal gain, all under the guise of “good” and “inclusion for all,” while labeling themselves as “disenfranchised.” Amazing sales job ... or frightening prophecy from Orwell or the Bible playing out before our eyes.
All lives matter, but all opinions shouldn’t. Only in the bizarro world of social media is that a controversial statement, yet those are the folks with the keys to the country.
Is some cause or candidate you believe in getting attacked on social media? Fight the urge to fight about it there. Everything you say or do there can and will be held against you in a court of Facebook fruitcakes. Just let the emotionally unstable people have their group-therapy session in the cyber-theater.
I know you mean well. But it won’t help the one you want it to. It only helps Facebook and/or proprietors of pages and sites that build their worth based on clicks or “engagement.” A dumpster fire will always draw a bigger audience than a rational, reasonable discussion. And, yes, I know we have a reputation for attention-grabbing headlines, and we don’t apologize for that. There’s purpose and substance (and often substances) to them and our stories.
Stop making stupid stuff so valuable. Our country won’t get better until the people in power make the decision to ignore the tantrum-throwing lunatics on social media and just govern the grownups.
If you don’t feed the beast, the beast will die. And maybe — just maybe — America will live happily ever after.
