Have you been watching “The Play Stupid Games Show?” It’s the new national rage, and everyone’s watching, folks! It’s been on a long time now, and you can catch it on any news channel.
This week’s win goes to the “Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States of America” Joe Biden, the Dear Leader. He’s been playing the game for a while. You know, the COVID Fear Edition, where, if the other players don’t accept a wholly unproven and apparently ineffective “vaccine,” they lose their job. To win the top spot, The Delaware Dumbass put on his C-in-C hat, and in the horror and ruination of Hurricane Ian, with the death toll then pushing up over a 100, this buffoon picked up the phone and called one of the Coast Guardsmen playing to thank him for his service.
Here’s why: U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch’s skill, training and courage are one of the reasons there aren’t more dead people. Petty Officer Loesch descended by hoist from his helicopter and rescued a trapped elderly couple from their destroyed home. The winds were enough to make his pilot, holding the helo in a hover, perform a heroic feat itself. Below was tangled wreckage, live downed power lines and who knew what under the murky water.
But out the door and down he went. USCG rescue swimmers have an official motto: “So Others May Live.” But their unofficial motto is starker: “You have to go out, but you don’t have to come back.”
So, here’s this young man, dangling from a cable below a struggling helicopter in a hurricane and having to kick his way through a wall to affect the rescue — like something out of an action movie, only real-life. Breaking through, he finds a 94-year-old disabled woman in a wheelchair and her frail husband. Imagine what you’d be thinking if it were you in his spot. But maybe you can’t imagine, because most people wouldn’t ever be faced with something like this herculean task or have the guts to be a rescue swimmer.
But Petty Officer Loesch does. Not only did he get the old folks free and safely hoisted into the helo, but he even saved the wheelchair. His heroism rated so outstanding, the story got back to the White House and Biden decided to call him. Never waste a good chance to look “presidential.”
Sounds great so far, huh? “President calls hero.” Biden followed the call with a mention of Loesch in a later speech, where he told the audience, “I told him how proud of him I was and thanked him for all the work he and his Coasties are doing to save lives.”
Keep this in mind, because an important part of this tale is how rescue swimmers train to do their jobs in the absolute worst conditions, all “so others may live,” and what it takes to put themselves in danger for you and me.
First, these people are, like every member of every branch of our armed forces, volunteers. They choose to serve. Each one must make the basic cut physically, mentally and morally. And in case you don’t know, 77 percent of young American men and women don’t make the cut. So out of the remaining 33 percent, the fourth bar is, do they have the character to volunteer and serve their country. People like Petty Officer Loesch are rare even if they aren’t rescue swimmers. But this Coastie not only volunteered once, he also put his hand in the air and asked to do his unique job.
Coast Guard rescue swimmers must excel in one of the most stressful operational environments in our military.
According to the USCG’s course syllabus, they must have flexibility, strength, endurance and be able to function for hours in heavy seas. They must be able to think and perform challenging tasks while submerged, holding their breath and getting tossed around by 10- to 20-foot waves. They must have the skills and composure and judgment to provide basic pre-hospital life support and life-saving aid for rescued individuals under the most arduous circumstances and conditions and complete an emergency medical training course. Not an ordinary course, because this isn’t an ordinary job. They’re exposed to high seas, rough terrain and other dangers an ordinary EMT won’t survive. Their physical regime is so hard and mental training so rigorous that more than 50 percent of the people who volunteer drop out. Loesch and those like him are confident and capable … and brave, in ways most of us can’t believe. And it takes intelligence, heart and dedication to retain and maintain these things and experience to hone them. Their physical fitness is nothing short of Olympian. Loesch and his shipmates are among the healthiest and hardiest people not only in this country, but anywhere.
But there’s another thing about this heroic Coast Guardsman. He’s a good Christian. He isn’t just doing godly work but lives a godly life. A small detail Petty Officer Loesch kept quiet about during Biden’s congratulatory call.
The hero of the day is about to get tossed out of the Coast Guard he loves and the job he does so well on this president’s orders. Petty Officer Loesch is getting the boot because he’s refused to be vaccinated for COVID. He didn’t just decide to mutiny. No, he did exactly what he was told he could do to forego the shot. He requested an exemption on religious grounds. But it was denied. He then appealed and that was denied, too. And in the next 30 to 60 days, this brave, stalwart, highly trained and selfless volunteer servant to you and me — a man who willingly risks his own life for others — will be a civilian again after years of danger and dedication.
Loesch later explained the reason he didn’t bring it up with Biden: “I wanted to savor the moment, and pouring on such a bitter sauce would ruin it.” I’m sure I wouldn’t have been so kind and respectful. But I suppose a man like Petty Officer Loesch has a compassion I’ll never know. But he added, “If I had asked any of the people I saved yesterday if they wanted to come with me even though I am unvaccinated, every single one of them would have said, ‘Yes,’” he said.
Losing a man like this from our already-strained military, struggling to locate and attract qualified young Americans in a rapidly diminishing pool of volunteers, is so unnecessary and so destructive to our national security and safety. But that’s what you get from this president and his administration — running us into the ground by eliminating one patriot at a time until there are no more to come forward. Destroying trust and faith in our institutions and undermining everything we count on.
Last year, the Coast Guard, our smallest armed force and, without doubt the “best bang for the buck” for the American taxpayer, missed its end-strength goal by 20 percent. This action against Petty Officer Loesch, and others, isn’t going to help.
Proverbs 22:29 says, “Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men.” Joe Biden, and his ilk, don’t deserve people like Petty Officer Loesch. Thank God Petty Officer Loesch did it anyway. So, Joe, you’re the big winner of “The Play Stupid Games Show.” And the rest of us are the losers as long as you’re playing. But remember this: “Woe to those who enact evil statutes and to those who constantly record unjust decisions …” Isaiah 10:1.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
