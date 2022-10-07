Coast Guard swimmers

Coast Guard swimmers

 Petty Officer 3rd Class Ross Rud

Have you been watching “The Play Stupid Games Show?” It’s the new national rage, and everyone’s watching, folks! It’s been on a long time now, and you can catch it on any news channel.

This week’s win goes to the “Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States of America” Joe Biden, the Dear Leader. He’s been playing the game for a while. You know, the COVID Fear Edition, where, if the other players don’t accept a wholly unproven and apparently ineffective “vaccine,” they lose their job. To win the top spot, The Delaware Dumbass put on his C-in-C hat, and in the horror and ruination of Hurricane Ian, with the death toll then pushing up over a 100, this buffoon picked up the phone and called one of the Coast Guardsmen playing to thank him for his service. 

U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch

U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch

