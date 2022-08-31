My wife Michelle and I could have told our landlord some two years ago to pound sand when our monthly rent came due. We could have told him to take his rent and shove it where the sun doesn’t shine.
What was he going to do? Thanks to COVID overreactions, where paying rent became optional, he had no recourse. He legally could not do what landlords should be able to do — always — and kick us out.
We could have saved five figures’ worth of money by taking advantage of the system for our own benefit. We don’t make a ton of money combined, although we are fairly comfortable. But having an extra grand per month in our pockets would have been nice.
Surely some of his tenants did tell him to do exactly that and lived free for more than a year. But is that the right thing to do, morally? Is it right to not live up to your obligations on what once was considered a legally binding document?
Hell, no.
So we paid, on time, every month. We signed our names to a lease that said on the first of each month we owed this amount of money. A contract was signed by both parties, and both lived up to their legal obligations. Never once did we think of not paying. Why would we? It’s not right.
Which brings the recent decision by whomever is controlling Joe Biden so infuriating. With the stroke of a pen, anyone making less than $125,000 will have $10,000 of student loans just wiped off the books. Imagine that, 10 grand just disappears.
Of course, it doesn’t just disappear … it will come out of the pockets of every person reading this column who pays taxes.
The median household income in Mississippi is $46,000. In Jones County, the median income is about $43,000. Remove Windermere from that equation, and the numbers go down even further. But this plan will make the garbage truck driver who lives on North 21st Street or the city worker from South Park Village on the hook for residents of high-class neighborhoods who took out student loans and then decided not to pay them back.
It has been more than a year since anyone has had to pay back student loans. Much like rent, though, just because you don’t have to do something doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do something. Signing a name to a student loan paper, just like a lease on an apartment, is — or at least was — a legally binding document. The borrower is responsible for paying it back — all of it.
If a student decides to get a degree in art history or philosophy or equity studies and finds that he or she wasted thousands of dollars on an education that did not provide a decent job, tough s- - t, not my fault. The fact that now, through the strike of a pen, five figures of that — three months of salary for the average Jones County resident — disappears borders on insanity.
Sign up for Indeed.com or look at the help wanted ads — there are plenty of jobs out there. Maybe delivering pizzas doesn’t fit in the expectations of a liberal arts degree in philosophy, but it helps pay the bills. It should help pay for student loans that most people never took out in the first place and who should under no circumstance be forced to pay.
As written earlier, your student loan is not my problem. My rent payments are not your problem. If you cannot afford rent, again, tough cookies. Work extra jobs to meet your obligations. Such a common-sense way to look at things, but not anymore.
The message more and more frequently is, “Go ahead and default on your obligations because the government will take care of it” when, in actuality, it is the city worker from South Laurel on the hook.
This move should disgust all Americans who pay taxes and who have lived up to their legal obligations. It is a slap in the face to every American — not just Republican or Democrat American — but every American. The proverbial pitch-fork carrying mobs should all come out against this nonsense. But, please, do not take me seriously on the pitchforks, because then you will be labeled an extremist by this terribly corrupt government.
Those who have paid off their student loans, who have struggled and taken second jobs and worked weekends, the federal government has just given you the middle finger. And from a person who nearly went bankrupt some 15 years ago trying to meet his legal obligations, my middle finger is pointed right back at them.
You are just sorry. If you screw your landlord, you are just sorry. If you complain about your worthless degree that you now barely have to pay off, you are sorry. If you don’t pay your power bill, you are sorry.
But no one — not one — is sorrier than the person with his or her hand up the backside of Joe Biden pulling his strings. This is an attempt at a payoff to get votes. In America, a move like this should backfire and the pushback should be intense.
For the garbage truck driver, the assistant store manager at Dollar General or the cook at the barbecue joint who might not have gone to college, remember this come election time. If you can ignore your legal obligations on rent and student loan payments, you soon will be able to ignore every legal obligation of being a borrower, as long as those in power believe the reward will be votes.
In this administration, a signed contract is worth nothing more than toilet paper with ink on it. And the people taking advantage of this are just as bad. Just because you can usurp your responsibilities doesn’t mean you should.
