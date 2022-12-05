US Capitol

I like a lot of things Ronald Reagan said during his two terms in the White House. “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’” He also said, “I hope we once again have reminded people that man is not free unless government is limited. There’s a clear cause and effect here that is as neat and predictable as a law of physics: As government expands, liberty contracts.”

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner

Well, evidently the American people needed to be reminded again, and thus elected Joe Biden as president. Shortly after winning the election, one of President Obama’s aides recalled his observation of Biden: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to (screw) things up.” Poor Mr. Biden has been behind the eight-ball since beginning his White House tour.

