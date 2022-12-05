I like a lot of things Ronald Reagan said during his two terms in the White House. “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.’” He also said, “I hope we once again have reminded people that man is not free unless government is limited. There’s a clear cause and effect here that is as neat and predictable as a law of physics: As government expands, liberty contracts.”
Well, evidently the American people needed to be reminded again, and thus elected Joe Biden as president. Shortly after winning the election, one of President Obama’s aides recalled his observation of Biden: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to (screw) things up.” Poor Mr. Biden has been behind the eight-ball since beginning his White House tour.
As long as we’re talking presidential quotes, we may as well remember one of the most prescient sayings ever voiced by a president inside the White House. According to Jared Kushner in his book, “Breaking History,” President Trump replied to Anthony Fauci’s arguments for lockdowns to “flatten the curve,” saying, “I’m not going to preside over the funeral of the greatest country in the world.”
Dr. Fauci’s response to Trump’s resolve to save America from the “cure” for COVID was, “I just do medical advice. I don’t think about things like the economy and the secondary impacts.”
Let’s just say President Trump presided over some very bad decisions based on “the science” at the beginning of the pandemic, and President Biden has been earnestly trying to answer the question, “How much worse can the government’s response to the pandemic be?”
Our two-party system has spent well over $6 trillion in the name of fighting COVID. What are the consequences of borrowing $6 trillion to fight an otherwise flu-like pandemic? Closing down businesses, schools, large venue gatherings, i.e. “super spreaders,” and all enterprises and associations deemed “nonessential” like churches has had economic repercussions that will take years to reconcile.
Inflation from January 2021 to today increased average American household spending more than $700 per month. Inflation will cost the same household nearly $9,000 more over the next year. And, don’t forget the CDC urged hospitals and other health centers to close services for elective screenings and surgeries. How many patients suffered from preventable but undetected conditions. Hospitals and health centers themselves suffered financially, as well as the professionals who worked there.
Then the mandates began, devastating ranks of employees who refused to be injected with an “emergency vaccine” with unknown adverse consequences — including death. We’ll continue to reap those consequences for years if not decades to come.
What else happens when the government shuts down the economy? Supply chains shut down. Consumer goods disappear from store shelves. Manufactured parts are hard to find and harder to ship.
Yes, but unemployment is low … at least that’s what the government tells us. If that’s true, then why are the labor participation and worker-population rates so low? Many working women have dropped out of the work force because they’ve not found childcare for their children. Many 20-somethings have just moved back home and gone on unemployment.
How many ways have our children suffered? How have school lockdowns, masks and mandates affected them mentally and emotionally? What are the costs and consequences of big government?
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville.
