“I don’t believe one word the government says. Nothing. Zero.”
Those words were spoken by the greatest comedian and commentator of the 20th century George Carlin — about 30 years ago in a small theater in my hometown of Peekskill, N.Y., in a warmup show for an upcoming HBO special.
I, a rebellious 17-year-old, and my father sat in the balcony, me laughing much more uproariously than he was. But when that line hit, it hit and it stuck.
Say that line today, and you are labeled a conspiracy theorist and a kook. You are pilloried on social media and can open a can of cancel so fast, it would make your head spin.
Thirty years later, I don’t believe a word the government says. Zero. Nada. As soon as a D.C. politician opens his or her mouth, it is not whether they are lying or not, but how bad the lie is. The BS meter in my brain looks like a lie detector taken by a 6-year-old covered in crumbs when asked if he got into the cookie jar.
How can one believe anything this government says?
In just the last week, the president has said inflation is not rising and really isn’t that bad and that he inherited $5-a-gallon gasoline.
His spokesperson either reads lies off a piece of paper or just stumbles her way through an unintelligible answer.
Our half-illiterate vice president and the equally incompetent director of Homeland Security say the border is secure. We can see it’s not, but that doesn’t matter. We are the authority, what we say is gospel, you better believe us.
The intelligence departments? Good God almighty, is there another larger group of scoundrels and liars than the upper echelon of our intelligence departments? Remember Murphy’s Golden Rule when some pinhead with the FBI comes darkening your door, you answer one of two ways: A.) “I am sorry, I bumped my head while walking the dog this morning,” or B.) “I’m sorry, I do not agree with your preamble …”
The first one happened when Walter — more about him in a minute — caught me in a mid-poop-pickup to chase a Toyota Tacoma. The second, that came from, you guessed it, a member of the intelligence department,
It was Jim Comey — scoundrel to the world — who was in front of some useless congressional committee doing his best Sugar Ray Leonard rope-a-dope with questions about his interference in the 2016 election. Make no mistake, Comey was smack dab in front of it.
Well, each time he was asked a question that he found uncomfortable and he simply didn’t want to answer, he uttered, “I don’t agree with your preamble” and “I don’t agree with what you say.” If it worked for Lyin’ Jim, would it work for me? I don’t see why not!
Eventually, Biden’s political hatchet men will come after all of us, especially those who still have the backbone, the fortitude and the stage to tell them what miserable liars they are. Be prepared.
As bad as it is to be lied to constantly by our elected representatives, the main force in calling out their lies and deceptions is known as the Fourth Estate, the last pillar that makes a republic flourish — a free press.
With few exceptions, that fourth estate has gotten into bed with those with whom they are supposed to watch. If a football coaching staff is seen the night before a big game eating a meal and sharing wine with the officials who will call that game, is there any chance to get a fair shake? But that is where we are. When the watchdogs have become the lapdogs, anything goes.
So politicians will continue to lie at every turn knowing they will get cover from a fawning national media and tech companies that actively work with the government to censor dissent.
Some of that dissent might be lines such as, “I don’t believe anything the government tells me. Nothing. Zero.” Instead of being able to dissent, to call out the skunks in the federal government, the push to silence political enemies will continue.
Which brings us back to Walter the Dog. No fan of the current state of the national political climate, he shakes his head when the president goes off script and howled at watching John Fetterman try to deliver one coherent sentence. He is a registered Republican — yes, in the spirit of 2020 and the shenanigans the Democrats have pulled, I registered him to vote — and he plans to voting along party lines on Tuesday.
He is on “The Insta” — Instagram — and is not shy about sharing his opinions. Overnight Sunday, while his mom and dad slept, Walter got on The Insta and linked to a Tweet raising questions about the official line regarding the Paul Pelosi attack.
Monday morning, his mom yelled from the living room, “Walter got locked out of his Instagram account!”
During our walk, I asked him what he had done.
“I said I didn’t believe anything the government tells me,” he said before watering the neighbor’s mailbox. “Not one word. Nothing. Zero.”
“You know those scoundrels will be coming after you,” I told him.
“Yeah, I know … bumped my head … preamble … I got ya, Dad.”
