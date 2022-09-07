I hate to admit when I fall for something, but I did. It was a scam from the start and I should have seen it. Having the president of this country call about half of the population enemies who don’t care about the constitution and are a threat to democracy had me fuming.
A headline that got Jim the boss plenty of emails (you can read much more about that in his column on Saturday) followed expressing the disgust of so many millions of people. The enemy? Really? Because we hate the corrupt system that is the federal government? And when I say “hate,” it is not one person but the entire cesspool of a system.
It is corruption at so many levels, from the Justice Department to the corporate-owned media to the tech industry, all aligned against the “nuts and bolts” of America. You know, the people who make the country go but don’t live in the bubble-like existence of the coasts.
So I got enraged at watching one step above a talking vegetable read words written by someone no one will ever know, hiding in the shadows. The president is so damn pitiful, it is just sad. It is sad watching him try to string sentences together. It is sad to see him look blankly into space not knowing what to do. It is sad watching him get led around by an intern dressed as an Easter bunny. It is sad hearing him over and over exclaim that he is not allowed to take questions. Not allowed? The president admitting he is being handled in everything he does is just sad.
I don’t believe for a second he believes what he says, only that he is being told to say them — the useful idiot spewing vitriolic, divisive rhetoric. As insulting as his language is, it flew directly in the face of how I see insults — sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.
I lashed out many times about people who cannot handle speech with which they disagree, no matter how abhorrent. Yet now I was letting a walking vegetable raise my blood pressure? Seriously, do you give half a damn what he says? Until Thursday night, I never did. Something about being called an enemy of a country I have loved since birth is nuts, as is the person who said it.
In reality, that speech had one goal — get the people’s minds off what really matters. If we can raise the rage meter by calling them enemies, they won’t remember the exorbitant gas prices or the invasion of millions of illegal aliens across our Southern border, inflation out of control, the theft of the treasury under the guise of bringing down that inflation, the deterioration of the social structure of this country, the degradation that has become our school system and a military bowing to the whims and wishes of woke lunatics, making this nation weaker every day.
Those are what we have to keep an eye on. It is those issues every single Republican should be hammering over and over and over again. Constantly barrage the voters with those facts. Then ask the age-old question, “Is your life today better than it was four years ago?”
When candidates are asked about Donald Trump, say simply, “He is not on the ballot. I am here to talk about the disaster that has befelled this nation in two years of Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress.”
Don’t take the bait — as I did on Thursday night.
Think about it, the Democrats have one thing and one thing only to run on — Donald Trump is the devil. That is it. They have no accomplishments outside of printing money to eventually make it worthless.
When they succeed in getting voters’ eyes off the ball, they win. Concentrate on Donald Trump, every day, over and over and over again.
If there is an ounce of political sanity left in this country, the midterm elections should be runaway wins for Republicans. But that is not the answer. It applies a Band-Aid to stop the bleeding caused by one-party rule. The GOP ascendancy might bring the president’s agenda to an end for two years, but at this point, we should agree that that is not a bad thing.
Two months from today is Election Day. Democrats are desperate. There is no low they will not sink to in order to retain power. For no matter what the vegetable in chief says, it is the modern Democrat Party that has been hijacked by its most extreme left-wing lunacy that is the biggest threat to the survival of this nation.
It is the ones he calls enemies who will save it.
