I hate to admit when I fall for something, but I did. It was a scam from the start and I should have seen it. Having the president of this country call about half of the population enemies who don’t care about the constitution and are a threat to democracy had me fuming. 

Sean Murphy mug

Sean Murphy

A headline that got Jim the boss plenty of emails (you can read much more about that in his column on Saturday) followed expressing the disgust of so many millions of people. The enemy? Really? Because we hate the corrupt system that is the federal government? And when I say “hate,” it is not one person but the entire cesspool of a system. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.