Earlier this month, the Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia won his race campaigning on the idea that public schools should not be teaching children to hate one another on the basis of race. Schools should not teach the “woke” idea that the world is systemically racist, he suggested. Voters agreed. He won a resounding victory.
Mississippi voters should know two things about what happened in Virginia. First, a strong coalition of people oppose these “woke” ideas, which is good. Second, the fight against the “woke” needs to happen here.
Before going any further, let’s define “woke.” Woke ideas are based on the notion there is someone being oppressed in nearly every situation. Woke folks then badger the person who seems to be the oppressor. The oppression is so pervasive, they say, that the foundations of our society need to be changed. You should kneel during the national anthem to protest all the oppression, they argue. We should let biological boys play sports against girls so we don’t oppress the boys, they claim. They shout that anyone should be allowed to come into the country, because if we don’t let them, we will be oppressing them. Police are part of the oppressor class, they yell, so we should defund law enforcement.
A lot of bigwigs in government and big business believe these woke ideas. The good news is most voters find them absurd.
Why is this relevant to Mississippi? Two recent studies from my office showed how influential woke ideas are here.
In the first study, my office looked at outside-the-classroom spending in the public school system. I love our public schools — I attended them from K-12, and my mother was a public school teacher for 35 years in Jones County — but I was concerned money was not reaching teachers and students.
Our study found education administrative expenses were increasing faster than instructional spending. When adjusted for inflation, teachers’ salaries have been going down in Mississippi, but administrator salaries have been going up.
When the report went public, I expected some people who like how our schools are spending money to be angry. Still, I was willing to take on the fight. I thought it was wrong that teacher pay and classroom spending were falling behind.
What I did not anticipate was to be attacked by woke activists. Because of the report, one woke columnist at a larger Mississippi newspaper suggested I hated public schools and accused me of being a member of the White Citizens Council. He also compared my wife, who is not white, to a slave. An army of people on Twitter congratulated him.
In a second study, my office audited Medicaid, the health insurance program for the poor. We looked at the tax returns of Medicaid beneficiaries to see if applicants were lying about their income. We found around 5 to 7 percent of applicants were potentially misleading Medicaid about how much money they made. The savings for eliminating this fraud could be more than $100 million per year in Mississippi.
Again, I anticipated some Medicaid employees would push back. But the Mississippi ACLU, helped by a horde of social media activists, also joined in. They accused me of trying to hurt the poor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.