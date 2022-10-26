STARKVILLE — TAll of the nation’s top election prognosticators – FiveThirtyEight.com’s Nate Silver, University of Virginia’s Larry Sabato, Charlie Cook, and Real Clear Politics – are offering projections and hedging bets over whether Republicans or Democrats will control the House and Senate after the 2022 midterm elections.

Sid Salter

Sid Salter

With extreme political polarization, high inflation, supply chain and chip shortages and geopolitical upheaval in Europe driving fear and uncertainty among voters and a high turnout anticipated, the debates are nothing but interesting. In Mississippi, there’s more certitude. But based on the outcome, watch the congressional committee system influence.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.