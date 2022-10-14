Election Day
Suzanne Burnette

Midterm election day is less than a month away. I’ve written before how the socio-political-ideological situation we’re in is, to me, actually war. It’s a war to save this republic, or see it lost to forces that hate the very existence of the ideals and values millions and millions of Americans believe in and destroy any vestige of hope for the future. 

Buck Torske

That future begins with you and me. We’re all soldiers in this war, and this election is a battle, and it’s a “victory or death” fight. Win, and the Founders’ vision and our Constitution prevail. Lose, and those go out the window. If you love your country, you can’t sit this out. “D-Day” is here. 

