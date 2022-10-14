Midterm election day is less than a month away. I’ve written before how the socio-political-ideological situation we’re in is, to me, actually war. It’s a war to save this republic, or see it lost to forces that hate the very existence of the ideals and values millions and millions of Americans believe in and destroy any vestige of hope for the future.
That future begins with you and me. We’re all soldiers in this war, and this election is a battle, and it’s a “victory or death” fight. Win, and the Founders’ vision and our Constitution prevail. Lose, and those go out the window. If you love your country, you can’t sit this out. “D-Day” is here.
For anyone reading this who has thought, “My vote doesn’t matter,” well, I’m telling you it does, and it matters more than it ever has before, right here and right now. It’s so important that it means a win at the polls doesn’t mean the war’s over. It’s just the beachhead in a fight that’s going to be long and hard. But without that, the fight’s over before it begins.
These people we’ll be voting for to go sit in the chairs — chairs we pay for in Washington — are our advancing infantry and artillery and armor. When they take their oath of office, the real slugfest begins, and they’re going to have to be dedicated and true to the purposes we elect them to fight for, defend and uphold. So, we can’t allow any retreat. We must be clear to them that’s not an option, because their opposition isn’t going to allow any quarter. The Left doesn’t know the meaning of compromise. Any perceived weakness is just a chance to shove a blade in the ribs of their enemies. “Reaching across the aisle” is b.s. and only makes an opportunity for them to grasp an arm, yank and throw their foes off their feet. No. Our side is in for a melee. It’s going to be hand-to-hand. Our side has to hold and keep their ground.
If our elected representatives do what they’re sent to D.C. to do — as they’ve said they’ll do — and we do our part — get out and cast our ballots — and if we keep our eye on the people we’ve put at the front and fighting the good fight and make them know we’re paying attention and expect them to be accountable … then we’re going to turn America back from the precipice it’s been shoved to. If they do their jobs, it may never be threatened with going over the cliff again. This is our national chance to get back to the basics, rein in an out-of-control, bloated federal government, check and counter a runaway bureaucracy. We can return our future into our hands and be what we’re designed to be again — a government “of, by and for the people.” Yeah, it’s all that and more.
When Donald Trump went into The Swamp in 2016, I don’t think he had a clue how deep and cloying it was, and neither did we. But we do now. And as the old adage goes, “It’s hard to drain the swamp, when you’re up to your ass in alligators.” If we do our job and send the right people this time, push out the RINOs and kick the ’gators in their teeth, it’ll give the next president’s turn in 2024 the means to turn the filthy muck into a place where we can rebuild our “shining city on the hill.” We’re living a nightmare the way it stands now. But America’s supposed to be a dream of opportunity, individuality and success and achievement. The “Swampers” don’t give a wit for those things. To them it’s all about their power, their control and their “happiness” and wealth. We’re only tools and revenue.
We know everything’s on the line. Our borders are gone, our sovereign rights and privileges as citizens essentially meaningless. Our national security and safety as a nation are at imminent risk from foreign enemies. Our entire concepts of morality and our freedoms guaranteed in our Constitution are assaulted and diminished piece by piece every day by our domestic Leftist enemies. Our children are being used as pawns in the war on “normalcy” and natural law, and they’re being manipulated and indoctrinated to question not only their parents, the history of our country, but their own identities as boy or girl, or worth as white or black or brown. Parents are labeled “extremists” or “terrorists.” Institutions we’ve held in esteem are weaponized to target anyone expressing views in opposition to the agenda of the people in power. Crime is through the roof. Police are working with one hand tied behind their backs and being maligned, even hunted, ambushed and murdered, like no time anyone of us can recall – or can believe. Our armed forces are focused not on warfighting and proficiency, but “wokeness” and being used as a Petrie dish for social change. The economic engine of our country is coughing and sputtering, and our money is worth less every day. So, you bet, folks, this is war indeed. And this election will only start the road to victory.
Like World War II, when we put an end to the Nazis in Europe, the soldiers didn’t get to quit, hang up their guns and go home. No. They had to prepare to go a half a world away and defeat Japanese Imperialism. A new battle against a different but just as threatening enemy. No rest for the weary veteran. We face the same shift in focus and effort.
Next year, it’s elections here in Mississippi. They matter too. Maybe more than the national contest next month. Because America came to be as a nation from the bottom up. Not the top down. Read your Constitution. This monstrous centralized “creature” on the Potomac ain’t where power is supposed to lay. It starts here. But even here, it’s a swamp filled with denizens like Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and his band of ’gators. A legislature populated with mealy-mouthed, self-serving home-grown RINOs.
Our job as soldiers begins by preparing the battlefield and knowing the candidates, and then choosing with our voting and putting good men and women in the seats in Jackson. But that’s only one skirmish. There’s our city councils, county supervisors, judges, county clerks and school boards, too. Because every one of these positions and elected bodies matter and ought to rightfully reflect what we value.
Hopefully, we’re awake now and realize and respect that “We the People” are ultimately responsible for what we get in government. When the people take part, when the small towns and cities and counties drive what happens at the state level and the state exercises its power, the federal government is held in check. It can’t function without our permission. Not the other way around. We’ve just allowed it for too long.
We’re never going to eliminate views and voices counter to conservative and constitutional values, nor can we shut down nonsensical ideas from the public square. Nor should we, because our entire premise as a nation encourages those. In fact, they’re part of the very constitution they want gone. Free speech, expression and diversity of thought are the foundational elements of our way of life. But right now, we’re seeing a rabid effort by some – too many – to actually destroy those things for those who don’t agree with them. They’re seemingly blind to how it is they have the freedoms they enjoy, all the while ending the freedoms of others. It’s some sort of insanity. And it has to be contained. Our ideas are right, theirs are wrong. They want us silenced; we want them to have a cogent argument and not browbeat us. We want everyone included and living in harmony; they want division and strife, and class and racial anarchy.
It’s up to us, folks. Vote.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
