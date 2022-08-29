Editor’s note: This guest column is in response to Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski’s column of Aug. 13 titled “Two extremes.”
I read your opinion piece today, “Two extremes.” Yes, I think I have found a kindred spirit. You clearly laid it out ... l AM an extremist. I no longer understand whether our children know of the principles of a constitutional democracy or about the United States Constitution or the Declaration of Independence. I’m not sure it’s even taught in public schools anymore. I need to find out.
My heart aches when I look at today’s America. My father B. E. Norton, who worked at the Sears in Laurel for 25 years, enlisted in the U.S. Navy after Pearl Harbor, fought as a “Seabee” in the South Pacific from 1942-45. I don’t think he would recognize our nation anymore. He passed away in 2001. He loved this nation and would turn over in his grave if he could see what’s going on.
I began 1st grade at Ellisville Elementary School in 1958. I had God-fearing teachers, many of whom had defended this nation, and loved it. They taught us our “real” history. We pledged allegiance to the flag each morning and learned why we should love America. Is this even done anymore? If it was, and the TRUTH was taught and questions answered with truth, there would be no such thing as “wokeism.”
I look at our most recent history. It is so sad to look at the past and see how far we have fallen. I read this past week that U.C Berkley is segregating student housing common areas by RACE. Dr. King would turn over in his grave. I remember the Selma marches, the fire hoses of Birmingham, James Meredith at Ole Miss and the civil rights workers murdered near Philadelphia. Racism was nearly dead until President Obama put it front and center again. Now, Joe Biden and his Democrat denizens are busy making it worse.
Joe Biden and the Democrats — American communists — are now working in the clear. I remember when Khrushchev banged his shoe on the desk at the U.N., saying, “We will bury you.” I hope this was not prophetic. The Marxists have been working covertly for three generations in our schools, universities and, sadly, our government. It truly is amazing what lies and ignorance can do to our youth and, now, adults.
I’m an old duffer now. This week, I took time to write my senator, Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), another Jones County daughter. In my letter, I also noted that Republicans could very well “snatch defeat from the jaws of victory” in November. I contend that Republicans MUST win in November.
We MUST have Democrats own what they have done to this nation. For instance, things such as out-of-control federal spending, the disaster on our southern border, which is totally Joe Biden’s creation. Sky-rocketing crime, not just in large cities, but everywhere. Our military UN-readiness, led by the treasonous Gen. Milley and Gen. Austin, both our “Woke” military leaders. And don’t forget our forgettable president’s cabinet — none are competent and no one has kept their oath of office.
If Republicans win in a “Red wave” in November, there are many who need to be impeached. There is ample evidence, from Biden down. Our military leaders need to be fired — NOW. We need to recruit fighters in our military. There is no place in the military for social experiments. We need the hardware that works and is not red-tagged. We must restock arms, ordnance and equipment that Biden has funneled to Ukraine. We must rebuild our military and weed out “wokeness.” We need to be able to fight two regional wars, if necessary, and I hope and pray we never need to. In the real world, we have adversaries — China, Russia and Islamic jihad. We had better be able to defend this nation. America must become energy-independent again. We must also replace the oil Joe has siphoned off to Russia, China and Europe.
The DOJ and FBI need to be cleaned out. They act as the de facto Gestapo for Joe “Judas goat” Biden. Old Joe is a crook. He has sold out America for cash. He is beholden to China, Russia and Ukraine. He has been compromised, I suspect by his worthless son Hunter. Of course, we will never know the truth.
Well, these are the ramblings of an old, retired physician. Let us again learn to love America. Let us face some of the horrible things since 1776 that we have done, and not repeat them. We are products of our history, like it or not. YOU CAN NOT CHANGE THE PAST. Go forward, better educated.
Dr. Ben Norton, an Ellisville native, is a family physician and a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Class of 1987 graduate. He is retired and lives in Church Hill, Tenn.
