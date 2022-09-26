1962 ole miss riot

Mississippi is fortunate to have had a strong National Guard dating back to 1798, nearly two decades before we became a state. Since then, Mississippi National Guardsmen have served in virtually every armed conflict since the War of 1812, including both world wars, the Korean War and the Global War on Terror. They have also been the backbone of disaster relief, responding to hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. Additionally, they have been called upon to reestablish peace and order in times of civil unrest, as they did in Oxford in 1962.

U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker

 This Friday marks 60 years since the largest ever deployment of the Mississippi National Guard. On Sept. 30, 1962, a riot erupted at the University of Mississippi as James Meredith arrived on campus, becoming the first African-American student to gain admission. If not for the young men in the Mississippi National Guard, many lives could have been lost and much of campus could have gone up in flames. The soldiers who arrived in Oxford that day came from small towns and rural communities across Mississippi, and many are still with us today. As we mark the 60th anniversary of this riot, it is right that we honor these citizen soldiers who stood in harm’s way to protect life and property.

