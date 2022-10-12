Medicaid graphic

STARKVILLE — Republican Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann continues his consistent message that the state he helps to lead needs a more realistic Medicaid program in which the state’s values match the state’s policies — and that getting hung up over the term “Medicaid expansion” is an outdated obstacle to that goal.

The context of that stance is that hospitals are struggling to keep their doors open in the state and those that remain open are cutting key services. Over the summer, Delta Health System’s The Medical Center in Greenville closed its neonatal intensive care unit citing $1 million in annual losses — the only NICU serving four Mississippi Delta counties. The Greenville hospital also closed its cardiac rehab unit. 

