Read more, react less
•
Thinking about those first few years of living on my own always makes me smile. I had very little money and even less free time while learning this all-consuming new profession in a new, somewhat cliquey small town.
I was making minimum wage and limited to 55 hours per week, which was usually surpassed by Wednesday afternoon, so I was working on my own time Thursday, Friday and Saturday, covering my beat, which included youth, high school and juco sports, wrecks and large vegetables. The only big bucks in my future were the ones in the pickups of proud hunters who stopped by the office to get their photos snapped with them.
It was challenging. But those were good times. Damn good times.
Despite the non-stop hours and duties, there was a sense of freedom that I haven’t experienced since.
Maybe it’s because I was unburdened by all the other responsibilities that build through adulthood — trying to be a good spouse, parenting through all of the distinct phases, mortgages, divorce, moving it all and starting over, remodeling, shifting times and technology, never being allowed to disconnect, health struggles, aging parents, etc.
Or maybe it’s because I was living alone on 110 acres of family land in Possumneck — five miles east of West, and 10 miles west of the metropolis of Kosciusko, where I was learning my craft. There wasn’t another house in sight. It was glorious. But there were neighbors. Great neighbors. The kind who stay out of your business but will be there in two seconds if called, whether that need is a casserole or armed backup.
One of those times was during an ice/snowstorm that knocked out power for a few days. As usual during times of turmoil, I was working extra hard at my job to cover the destruction and talk to officials about the timetable for progress.
But when we did check in on each other, we all reached the same conclusion: We loved living out in the country and all of the benefits that came with it. The peace and solitude were worth the occasional sacrifice, such as waiting a little longer to get electricity restored. It was OK. We chose to live where we did, so we accepted whatever came with that. Of course the line crews were putting the priority on restoring systems that would get numerous homes and businesses back up and going instead of coming out to rural areas to do the same amount of work to get just a handful of homes powered up again. That’s common sense. Common courtesy.
Doing what’s best for the common good is what makes a community and a country great. It should be our common goal. Right?
Of course not. Things that benefit the people who make up the majority and the backbone of America — working folks whose only goal is to make a good life for their loved ones without bothering others and with hopes of not being bothered — are somehow considered discriminatory now.
Anyone who states support for policies that benefit the majority is a “racist!” and anyone who espouses pro-American policies is a “nationalist!” or “fascist!” and those shouts are shrill. Sadly, they’re effective, too.
Decent people are being demonized, so they’re quiet. Or apologetic. Or doing anything in their power to erase those horrendous labels — even if it means hurting the majority. The privileged. The ones who don’t deserve everything they’ve been “given.”
Others are defiant in the face of false accusations. They are deemed “dangerous.”
People in the ever-growing victim class who are defiant when faced with hard evidence are considered “courageous.” It’s a strange new world disorder that’s taken hold in less than two years.
It’s noteworthy that the “majority” mentioned earlier referred to people with common goals and values. Race, color, sexual orientation or religion weren’t noted. If you singled out one, maybe you’re the racist. Most black, brown, yellow, white and gay people share the preference to live and let live, as long as it doesn’t hurt the vulnerable among us — the children and the elderly.
It’s also worth mentioning — for the warped people who keep score based on irrelevant factors like skin color — that my Possumneck neighbors were a mix of black and white, most working class, and a school administrator. Yet we all had the same understanding that we would be waiting a while for electricity, and we were OK with it. The occasional hardship was preferable to living in town. We were prepared to take care of ourselves and each other, if needed.
That mindset — accepting consequences for decisions or circumstances — to accept what is best for the greater good is gone now. People are too self-absorbed. They believe their feelings are all that matters. If there’s a tragedy — defined as anything from the series finalé of “Game of Thrones” to a psychopath shooting up an elementary school — people with no personal connection to any of it make “reaction videos,” squawling about how much sadness and anxiety this has caused “me” and how “I” just can’t get out of bed or function or stop crying ... Of course people like that are going to vote in their own interests, not for the greater good!
Too many people have also been convinced by the culture that doing something that favors the majority hurts those who are different. That’s not necessarily the case, as noted earlier. Most people have similar goals. But if a policy or law is skewed in any direction, shouldn’t it lean in favor of the preferences of most people and force the odd ones out to adjust accordingly? (Example: If you’re not a Christian and there’s a public prayer, just stand there respectfully and think about whatever you want to. It won’t hurt you.)
Political activists on both sides are too much like sports fans. They criticize everything the other side does and rationalize the same thing if their side does it, and the national media isn’t there to be an impartial referee. I’m that weird kind of sports fan who can admit the ref got it right — even if it goes against my team. That doesn’t sit well with the rabid fans, who treat you like a traitor for calling ’em like you see ’em.
I just can’t do what the shameless partisans do. Don’t let someone pee on your bare feet and tell you it’s a warm rain caused by climate change. It’s insulting and demeaning. The only time going with party lines worked was with the phone at my grandparents’ house there in Possumneck with those same neighbors.
Sticking with a team through a losing season is admirable in sports. It’s an atrocity in politics, though. If you plan to vote Democrat, open your eyes. Stop acting like a fan. This isn’t a game. This is the future of our great country.
•

