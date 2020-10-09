People sometimes ask how I choose what to write about each week. There is no set formula. Just about everything that happens, professionally and personally, is viewed as a potential topic. Whatever is still stuck in my craw on Thursday night usually becomes that week’s column, for better or worse.
Young columnists start out on fire, with a mission to change the world because the masses will be inspired by their prose and there will be a revolution … and they fizzle by Week 5 after the only response they’ve received is from some cranky coupon-clipper complaining that the “buy one, get one for half-price” Tide pods insert wasn’t in her paper.
At some point in the first few months of being responsible for writing a weekly column, young journalists will inevitably devote an entire dispatch to the distress caused by the column-writing process on deadline. We’re all guilty of doing that at some point.
The first time I did, it was something about the intimidation caused by “a blank screen, a blinking cursor, a ticking clock and a cluttered mind.” No matter how cleverly it’s spun, though, this is the translation to the reader: “I don’t have anything to write about, so your time would be better spent doing something more interesting, like watching reruns of The $10,000 Pyramid on the Game Show Network.”
Writing about column-writing isn’t interesting because it isn’t relatable. Only other columnists care, and we already have too much “journalism” being done for other “journalists” instead of for the readers they are supposed to serve.
All of that is to build up to this: I don’t have a singular topic today. There’s an early deadline because of Delta, so I’m off my routine. There’s a list of “column ideas” that I keep on my computer. They’re there to help me come up with a topic when the well is dry. Considering that some of them have been there for a year or so, it’s safe to surmise that they will never be expounded upon to make a full column.
So, here are some random thoughts from that file to form one disjointed column:
• This idea that the government’s job is to protect us from coronavirus at all costs is maddening. Just give us the best information possible and let people be responsible for themselves, especially those who are most susceptible to bad outcomes from the virus. I’ve had cellulitis and shingles. Neither is deadly nor contagious, but they are quite painful. If I made the decision to venture out during a flare-up, it was up to me to protect myself, not ask government to restrict everyone else for my safety.
• The customer is always right, and taxpayers are the customers … So why do people who aren’t customers have an equal or louder voice than the customers?
• This acceptance, as fact, that all police officers are to be distrusted and all protesters are to be deified is dangerous.
• The old state flag doesn’t bother me. I understand the argument of the “heritage” people, whose ancestors died fighting for states’ rights. It’s no different than the pride the families of Vietnam veterans feel. Even if they don’t agree with the cause, their loved ones were forced to fight for it, and they did so with courage and valor. They had no choice, and they should be proud. But on the other hand, I can understand that the flag that represents the South from that bygone era is offensive to people who have been taught that the bloodshed was over slavery. That doesn’t mean they’re right. But one can’t tell another how to feel.
• The order we put words in is very important, i.e., “turn on me” means something very different than “turn me on.”
• During my quarter-century in the newspaper business, I’ve learned to be OK with making unpopular decisions. When you stress about the potential pitfalls or consider possible benefits, that leads to making dishonest — and indefensible — decisions.
• I’m not a nagger, I’m a nudger … the vowels there are very important.
• Boards, stockholders and market forces are the only things that should control profits and salaries, not the government.
• People who are self-absorbed say they wouldn’t have wrecked if only everyone else had been going as fast or slow as they were.
• Every football Friday night I’ve spent away from my family, I was aware that while trying to get the best photo, the result of my efforts would be only one or two happy mommas and 60-plus disappointed ones. That’s just how it goes. And that part of the job has gotten progressively worse over the years, with the “everyone gets a trophy” mindset.
• The coarsening of society collectively has weakened people individually.
• Not to sound like a tough talker, but there’s really not much that I’m afraid of. I don’t take needless risks — not too many, at least — but I also don’t live my life in fear of what “might” happen. That must be such a miserable way to live.
• Being offended doesn’t make you right.
• “Either you support Black Lives Matter or you’re a racist; Everyone in Black Lives Matter wants to kill cops ” … “Either you wear a facemask or you don’t care if you kill other people; Nobody can make me wear a mask for any reason because it’s all B.S.” … “Donald Trump wants to kill illegal immigrant babies; Donald Trump is the greatest president in history.” Most people I know have nuanced views of all those topics, but the noisy fringes drown out the majority. Nothing we can do about that. If only people would learn to ignore those they disagree with. The arguments do nothing but make both sides dig in deeper and get more irrational because those who are dogmatic about their opposing views do nothing but confirm the perceptions the other side has of them.
Mark Thornton is
editor-in-chief of the
Leader-Call. Email him at
