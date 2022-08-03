Unless the communists running today’s Democrat Party find a way to steal the 2022 midterm elections, in much the same way they were successful in stealing the 2020 election, the Republican Party is about to give the communists a thumping like they have never seen.
No matter how many times one might read of polls about the gap closing, that the beating might not be so bad, that there is a chance the communists hold the Senate, a fair election will prove otherwise.
No polling is necessary. I have written about a very special woman in my life — not my wife — who has been a dyed-in-the-wool, lifelong Democrat. Her parents were Democrats when the party was the party of the working man and woman, before it got hijacked by the most insane, radical elements. Democrats were the party of JFK and “ask not what the country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” Can you even imagine today’s Democrats uttering such?
In her approximately 58 years of voting, the woman who holds a very special place in my heart has cast 58 years’ worth of votes for Democrats. She would rather vote for Satan than to pull the lever for a Republican. In the last presidential cycle, she attached a Biden-Harris sticker to her car — not actually putting the sticker on her car, but taping it to the back of the window. The message was, “I am not really confident in either Biden nor Harris, but I hate Donald Trump so much, I will give my tacit support for his opposition.”
And it wasn’t what Trump did in office, but how he conducted himself. She hated the tweets, thought he was a pig — a sentiment shared by me in many respects — and fell prey to a compromised media, big-tech and deep state that highlighted every negative thing Trump did and ignored his every achievement.
Deep down, she enjoyed the road of American economic prosperity, paying less than $2 per gallon of gasoline and having some semblance of order on the southern border. Yet, like so many who could not get over his personality, she sacrificed the successes of the policies. The focus became too much on the messenger and not the message. The President of the United States is the captain of the ship. He is the CEO. It is not easy being the boss, making tough decisions, hacking off half of the company most of the time. But to be successful in business, one must put those emotion-driven ideologies behind the bottom line and do what is best for the company. A CEO is hired to do a tough job, not be Mother Teresa.
Despite what the swamp, the deep state and most of the media will tell you, most
Trump supporters were not brain-dead morons marching in lockstep with the dear leader. To most of them, he was a successful businessman who offered a different direction for a country that had fallen deep into the corruption of the swamp. Yes, I hated what he tweeted most of the time. Yes, I thought he was ridiculously childish with many of the things he said. I also was refreshed to see someone in charge who answered questions honestly and who genuinely had the best interests of the country in mind in his decisions.
Make no mistake, America four years ago was infinitely better than America today. People who cannot see that during every trip to the grocery store, every time they fill up the gas tank, every time they have to pay the electric bill, every time they see a biological man be treated as a hero for dominating women’s athletics, every time they see terribly divisive academic theories being forced down the throats of America’s children and every time they see film of thousands of illegal aliens flowing across our border have blinders on so thick the light cannot shine through.
Which brings us back to that sweet woman who has played a very important role in my life. Tuesday morning, the rain fell just outside the portico where we stood. She was trying to find a new place to rent, as prices have skyrocketed alongside every other aspect of living, the result of electing a brain-dead, corrupt, compromised, career politician who has neither the gumption nor the will to defy the loudest, most radical elements who have taken control.
“When will inflation ever get under control?” she asked me. Not being an economist, but working for a fairly modest salary and who has to run his home on a budget and make tough choices — none of which our representatives must do — I struggled for an answer.
“Actually,” I started to say before stopping. The words, “Put Donald Trump, a known success, back in charge,” should have come out of my mouth. Instead, I shrugged my shoulders, hoping to avoid another argument about Donald Trump.
“I’m to the point where I might actually vote Republican,” she then said. If I didn’t have a wall to lean against, I would have tumped over. The woman who would never vote Republican even if she had a gun to her head has gotten so frustrated and disenfranchised with what the modern-day Democrat Party — the party she has supported for almost six decades — has done to America, she was about to do the unthinkable.
In the worst parts of the Vietnam War, when it was evident that the United States would not achieve any semblance of victory, Walter Cronkite, a member of the Mount Rushmore of TV journalists, said on air that the best possible outcome for America’s involvement in Vietnam would be a stalemate, “the only realistic, yet unsatisfactory, conclusion.”
In response, it was reported that President Lyndon B. Johnson said, “If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost Middle America.”
To today’s Democrats, who seemingly are on a death march to destroy America, I say this: “If you have lost that sweet woman who means so much to me and who would rather be tossed head-first into a pit of starving alligators than vote Republican, you have most certainly lost Middle America — and likely much more than that.”
