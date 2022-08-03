Sean Murphy mug

Sean Murphy

Unless the communists running today’s Democrat Party find a way to steal the 2022 midterm elections, in much the same way they were successful in stealing the 2020 election, the Republican Party is about to give the communists a thumping like they have never seen.

No matter how many times one might read of polls about the gap closing, that the beating might not be so bad, that there is a chance the communists hold the Senate, a fair election will prove otherwise.

