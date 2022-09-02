It’s time for the next revolution
•
Read more, react less
•
A close friend of Bill Clinton’s once said something like this about him: “If there are 100 people in the room and there’s one who doesn’t like him, he’s going to spend his time trying to change that person’s mind.”
Remember the so-called Reagan Democrats? They’re the ones who not only liked The Gipper’s ability to communicate common-sense ideals, but they were driven to him after President Jimmy Carter steered the country’s economy into the tank, as if he’d given the keys to his brother Billy after a night at The Mag.
Think what you will of Carter and even Clinton, but I believe they both loved America. Carter was a good man but was inept. Clinton was smart enough and politically savvy enough to make a shrewd shift to the right after Republicans took over the House in the midterms of his first term. Sure, it was self-serving, but that’s fine if it’s for the greater good, too. America prospered during that time. That mattered more to most of us than what the president was doing or had done with a flock of floozies.
What’s interesting about the Democrats of today is that they don’t try to shift when their policies are clearly driving the country off the cliff. Most of these people are lifelong politicians, so they have to know it’s political suicide … Yet, they not only continue their reckless ways, they’re doubling down. They give the middle finger to Middle America and the middle class. Why? The only possible answers are too disturbing to think about because they’re all anti-American.
All of their efforts are spent fighting a guy who hasn’t been in office in more than two years. Not one millisecond has been spent telling us how they’re going to make things better. They don’t even admit to all of the things they’ve been proved wrong about, apologize then outline a plan for improvement. All they have is, “Vote for us because the Orange Man is a fascist!”
Even a dyed-in-the-wool Democrat would have to admit that’s not a real inspiring message.
If they’d pull their heads out of the back of the president’s Depends, they’d see that America was doing pretty well under Trump’s brand of fascism — especially the “marginalized” people whose plights they claim to champion.
We’ve reached a level of partisanship now that calls for people to ignore reality or to rationalize it in a way that suits their party to the point of it being intellectually insulting. Our president was given a prime-time spot Thursday night to make a campaign speech in which he basically declared war on half the country — the half that contributes the most actual goods and services and tax base of local, state and federal governments. It’s shocking.
The Democrats have gone so far out in left field, they’re rubber-stamping their Republican opponents’ ballots into office except in the most looney enclaves of the country. Again … why? Is it that important to be beloved by the talking heads at MSNBC, CNN, the major networks and cultural influencers?
My biggest concern is that Republicans will have it too easy getting into office and not make meaningful decisions when they get there. Being the opposition party in the sad shape this once-proud republic is in right now is simple. But when you get there, you have to accomplish something, not just talk about the other party.
The Democrats damned sure have accomplished a lot of their goals in just a couple of years. Republicans need to have the same mindset to go in and unabashedly push pro-American policies, regardless of the push-back from pinhead pundits and privileged pretenders.
Provided that this administration doesn’t drop all pretense and just do a drone strike on Donald Trump, he or the person of his choosing will be the next president. The campaigns will start next year. Here’s what could Make America Great Again even before the actual election: Donald Trump should run as an Independent.
That’s right. We need to get rid of the two-party system. Plus he could send the message that he wants to be the president for all people. Call out the bad Republicans. Reach out to Democrats. Ask the simple question that Reagan did: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”
Learn from Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. He had the cajones to do what hadn’t been done here before, and it’s working well. He’s a sheriff for all Jones Countians, not just Republicans and not just Democrats, as he said on this week’s Buck Naked Truth podcast.
That’s the message America needs to hear right now, and they need to see it, too. Trump can have his policies and save the country before it’s too far gone, but he can make it better for the future, too, by bypassing the party and breaking the system. If anyone can pull it off, he can. If he could do it with just a touch of humility, it would be even better, but it’s doubtful that will happen.
Politics has become too much of a sport. Principles don’t matter. It’s just what team you’re on, and that’s how the rabid, drunken fans make their decisions, too. Take that away. Make people listen to what the candidates say and, more important, what they do.
The people who were most “outraged!” by Clinton’s behavior were the ones who were trying to make political hay for the next election. Same for the anti-Trump crowd. They weren’t concerned about the country … They were concerned about their political party. It’s always about the next election. That takes away the thought and personal assessment of individual candidates. All that matters is what team they’re on.
You know the one thing you can get the two opposing parties to agree on? Stopping an Independent or any other third-party candidate who begins to get traction. Oooo, that makes them nervous. Very nervous. They need each other, to play off each other to fire up their bases and to get donations. They’ll team up to go after a non-Dem or non-GOP threat harder than they went after ISIS.
Hearing a sitting president talk about good people who disagree with the direction of the country described as enemies of the state is a breaking point. It’s going to backfire. If it doesn’t, I’m getting the hell out of this country — and that’s not just rhetoric like so many celebrities have said over the years. I really will check out of here because that would mean the end of our run here.
What a twist — and a legacy — it would be if Trump declared as an Independent, was elected president and became the unifier that Biden promised he would be when he took office.
•
Email Editor-in-Chief
Mark Thornton at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.