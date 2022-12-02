Freedom. It’s just a word among all the other words. No big deal. After all, there are 171,146 words currently used in our American/English language, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, and another 47,156 obsolete words. So why is freedom such an important one to me? After all, it’s just a word.
Everyone says they want to be “free,” right? I’ve never met a soul — here in the good old USA or anywhere else I’ve traveled — who says they don’t (not out loud, at least). Freedom is defined as, “the absence of subjection to foreign domination or despotic government, or the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved.” Both definitions have other words baked into the meaning — despotism, domination, enslavement. All, I guess, have degrees to their level of control over others. But all awful.
Nary a person in the U.S. will tell you, “Lock me up, restrict me, restrict my choices, my voice, my movements, my opportunities and my life.” But for some, when it comes to others, restrictions to your freedoms aren’t a problem. They’re many today who think … no, actually believe … taking your freedoms and determining for you what your freedoms ought to be is theirs to determine. Choices you have are better left to them, including what you think or feel. These people pass themselves off as humanitarians, or caring or “social justice” warriors. People who tell us they only want equity in an unfair world; and consequences — intentional or unanticipated for others — are unimportant. Far too many of these people are in government — people elected and judges and bureaucrats appointed by them. Each one, ironically, sworn by oath to safeguard all our freedoms enshrined in our “Law of the Land” — our Constitution.
Granted, freedom isn’t absolute. Boundaries, limits and compromise exist in our civilized society, and freedom needs tempering and some built-in limits. Otherwise, we’d devolve into anarchy, and protections for the lesser and weaker among us, the vulnerable, would be jeopardized. That’s why all other laws derive from the Law of the Land here. The law that starts with us being “… endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable Rights, among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” All secure societies require standards or the “law of the jungle” would prevail. We are, after all, animals of a sort, but Americans are endowed by God and nature’s laws and the teachings of the Judeo-Christian ethos, to resist destructive impulses through a moral understanding of what being a child of God is and how to live among one another. Our Constitution wasn’t dreamed up out of thin air; it was carefully envisioned, thought through, balanced and written by men who studied, understood and respected God and His Word, the history of mankind and governments before them. It was debated, argued, incorporated compromise and had imperfections but came to us with the means to adapt to an unknown future. It’s the most brilliant thing ever written by man aside from the Bible, and, as I’ve written before, as inspired.
Our Constitution’s first 10 Amendments — “The Bill of Rights” — are bedrock to how we view ourselves, our expectations for how government should govern. It’s simple, direct and, more importantly, limiting in the scope of intrusion into our lives that men and government can subject us to.
But there are those, like Barack Obama, wo view the Constitution this way: “Generally, the Constitution is a charter of negative liberties, says what the states can’t do to you. Says what the federal government can’t do to you. But it doesn’t say what the state or federal government must do on your behalf.” Obama is one of those folks who thinks government is the ultimate authority. I’m of the mind my God is. I believe our Founders saw it that way, too.
Our Bill of Rights represents the first step that “We the People” took to “… form a more perfect Union.” The unamended Constitution was remarkable as it stood alone establishing our unheard of before — and revolutionary — form of government with power in the hands of the people. The Bill of Rights built on it and enumerated our fundamental American freedoms — freedom of speech and expression, the right to self-defense, religion and worship, assembly and due process of law. For more than 200-plus years, we’ve exercised, restricted or broadened, debated and tested them, the Bill of Rights shaped what it means to be American. It’s how I see myself anyway. So, I’m saddened and angered by what I see going on in efforts by those like Obama and others who, for whatever reasons, reject our republic. It all seems contrary to the best interests of people — including themselves. But it’s all too real. Among a lot of citizens and, worse, inside government, from main streets and city halls to Congress, inside our once-trusted institutions and courts and now the White House, America has enemies. They may be domestic, but their doctrine is decidedly foreign. It’s Marxism, and it’s godless. It’s no surprise it’s eroding our trust in who and what we are. It’s by design. Marxists aren’t wise, compassionate or understanding — or merciful — because they’ve no faith beyond their mortal selves. But that’s the way of Satan. There’s no appeal to our better angels in his works. This is only my take. You may think I’m full of it.
But, for example, ask yourselves if the wholesale murder of close to 70 million unborn children since Roe vs. Wade in 1973 is what you, personally, believe was the Founders’ intent when they wrote that life is the first unalienable Right. To me, birth control is one thing, but once life’s conceived, then it’s murder, plain and simple. And even in that, I have leeway for rape and incest victims. Those are equally monstrous. But abortion is a staple of the American Left. You saw it in this past midterm election. They define it “freedom of choice” and as an appeal to women to come over to them. It’s not a genuine freedom at all, but since Marx — the author of communism — wrote that for that ideology to flourish, the nuclear family has to be brought down, the American Left is all in, and if you oppose abortion-on-demand or question butchering a late-term or even fully birthed child, Leftists label you someone restricting a women’s “freedom”… and bingo! you’re a religious nut.
The Left has turned the word “freedom” on its head. And though this so-called “right to choose” didn’t go away with the recent SCOTUS decision — only returned determining to the states and the people if and when abortions can occur through their elected legislatures, as the Constitution, the “Law of the Land” allows. It’s so important to them, they’ve twisted an actual return to ”freedom of choice” into a negative, and amazingly, some folks buy it.
The destruction of our country and our values and the Leftist goal to undermine our fundamental rights and our interpretation of the words we use didn’t start yesterday, and it’s ongoing and pervasive. My writing this and using abortion as a focal point is me exercising my freedom of expression and speech. But to the Left, my words — and the thinking behind my words — represent a threat to their agenda. And while they’ll scream about protecting freedom if it fits their aim of destroying it, they’re more than happy to construe my words as “hate speech” or “misinformation” and do all they can to defame and limit those who feel as I do. Just look at the Twitter fight going on. Elon Musk, the past darling of the Left, is now their worst nightmare, precisely because he’s returning true freedom of speech to the public square. They had the corner on the message, and now it’s slipping away.
To me, that’s just what the doctor ordered. The power and control hungered for and so badly needed by the anti-Americans to hold that power and control can’t stand the light of day a free platform shines on it.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by
the Thought Police.
