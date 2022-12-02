Freedom. It’s just a word among all the other words. No big deal. After all, there are 171,146 words currently used in our American/English language, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, and another 47,156 obsolete words. So why is freedom such an important one to me? After all, it’s just a word. 

Buck Torske

Buck Torske

Everyone says they want to be “free,” right? I’ve never met a soul — here in the good old USA or anywhere else I’ve traveled — who says they don’t (not out loud, at least). Freedom is defined as, “the absence of subjection to foreign domination or despotic government, or the state of not being imprisoned or enslaved.” Both definitions have other words baked into the meaning — despotism, domination, enslavement. All, I guess, have degrees to their level of control over others. But all awful. 

