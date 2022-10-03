The 2022 midterm elections are generating a lot of claims and counterclaims about what the “other side’ will do with majorities in both chambers of Congress. Republicans trotted out a to-do list of their intentions called “Commitment to America” that would undo major crises Democrat majorities have inflicted on the American people.

Daniel Gardner

Daniel Gardner
Download PDF Commitment to America

The CTA begins by promising “An Economy That’s Strong.” Democrat majorities have launched inflation and the cost of living to levels Americans have not seen since the 1970s and ’80s. Republicans pledge to “curb wasteful government spending” that is fueling inflation and “increase take-home pay” by stabilizing the economy through tax cuts and deregulation of businesses and industries. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.